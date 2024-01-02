Cam Ward NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Wazzu QB ft. Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers & more

Junior quarterback Cam Ward has decided to enter the transfer portal, but instead of staying in college, he has officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft. He has been an incredible quarterback in his four years of collegiate football with Incarnate Word and Washington State.

Ward is 1210-of-1875 (64.5 completion percentage) for 13,874 yards with 119 touchdowns to 30 interceptions while rushing 342 times for 265 yards (0.8 yards per carry) with 16 rushing touchdowns.

With the draft not happening until the end of April, let's look at five teams that feel like a great fit for Cam Ward for multiple reasons.

Cam Ward NFL landing spots

#1 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have it all: A great skill position group, one of the better kickers in the league and a strong defense. However, their quarterback woes have been an issue with Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder, but Cam Ward could be the answer.

Ward has shown the ability to dominate the field, and the Falcons will be a huge landing spot for the signal-caller. His transition to the pro stage will be helped by guys like running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. With coach Arthur Smith on the hot seat, this could be a great chance for the Falcons to continue with a new coach and quarterback duo.

#2 New England Patriots

The New England Patriots will likely have the third pick in this draft and could get someone like Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round. Having an elite receiver will help with potentially a new regime in New England as coach/general manager Bill Belichick seems to be on the way out.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have not shown a good brand of football, and Cam Ward could be a great quarterback and the best since Tom Brady. In the AFC East, with Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Tua Tagavovailoa in the division, the Patriots need to step up and get a difference-maker.

#3 Pittsburgh Steelers

While the Steelers have shown to be a loyal franchise and a Pittsburgh guy in Kenny Pickett, he has not shown much in terms of being a quality starting quarterback.

This team has an excellent coach in Mike Tomlin and some solid receivers in George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and tight end Pat Freiermuth, so having the best quarterback on the roster in Ward would be great.

#4 Denver Broncos

Sean Payton has clarified that Russell Wilson will not be a part of the team. Adding a young quarterback alongside excellent skill position players like Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and running back Javonte Williams would be a great fit.

This Broncos team could be in a good spot as Cam Ward would immediately be a better quarterback than Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci, so this fit would be great.

#5 New York Giants

The New York Giants have a bunch of issues on the offensive side. Instead of paying Tyrod Taylor as probably the most expensive backup quarterback, Cam Ward could be in that position. With Daniel Jones not looking too great and coming off a torn ACL, this could be building towards the future of New York football.

This offense has some good players, with running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Darren Waller. If the Giants can fix the offensive line, they are in a great spot to be successful, with Ward joining the team.

