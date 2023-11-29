Sam Hartman Landing Spots: Patriots, Falcons, Rams and Packers emerge as probable

Senior quarterback Sam Hartman from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is going to be one of the many talented quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft class. Despite struggling at the end of the season, he put up very strong numbers that many NFL general managers are going to want to add to their quarterback room.

Hartman finished the regular season going 191-of-301 (63.5 completion percentage) for 2,689 yards with 24 touchdowns to eight interceptions. With many teams looking for a quarterback to either help create competition at the position or get starts right away, this is a great chance to determine where he could wind up.

Sam Hartman's potential landing spots

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1. New England Patriots

Doesn't Sam Hartman just feel like a New England Patriots quarterback? With the lack of success from Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Will Grier on the current roster, the Pats are going to need to address the quarterback situation one way or another. Getting him later in the draft allows the team to build an offense around him with young and talented skill-position players.

#2. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are currently holding the NFC South lead but do not have a great quarterback room with Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder. With the abundance of talent on the offensive side of the ball outside of the quarterback position, Hartman could really be a great fit on the roster to get the ball to Drake London or Kyle Pitts.

#3. Los Angeles Rams

With Matthew Stafford continuously getting injured and older, the Rams are going to need to find a cheap backup option. Carson Wentz is likely going to be gone after the season as well while rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett is dealing with personal issues to the point he isn't on the active roster. Sam Hartman would be a great fit for the team that has some talent on the team and an offensive genius like Sean McVay calling him plays.

#4. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers need to make a decision on whether they want to give Jordan Love another year of being the starting quarterback or make a move. His contract is up at the end of the 2024 season so the front office needs to make a decision on his future. They can reset the clock on a quarterback by drafting Sam Hartman and continue searching for a cheap option under center.

Become an NFL GM with our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator