Where will Jim Harbaugh coach next? Exploring Michigan HC's next destination explored as Wolverines win natty

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh has some major decisions to make after winning the 2024 national championship game against the Washington Huskies. He has been linked to several coaching jobs in the NFL as well as potentially staying in college football with his alma mater.

There are a few options that are going to be on the top of Harbaugh's list to coach, so let's explore some of the teams that he could be on the sidelines for in 2024.

Where could Jim Harbaugh coach in 2024?

Michigan Wolverines

After winning a national championship, Jim Harbaugh has reached the pinnacle of coaching college football.

However, the next thing to do will be to win another and continue cementing his name as a top college football coach. With the rumored $125 million contract on the table to stay with the Wolverines, it would make sense for him to stay with the Maize and Blue.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be the most likely situation if he's to re-enter the NFL as a coach.

With the signing of agent Don Yee, the rumors continue to circulate. With the enormous amount of talent throughout the roster and the ability to lead quarterback Justin Herbert to the promised land, the Chargers would be a great place for him to plant his flag.

Las Vegas Raiders

If the Las Vegas Raiders do not decide to keep interim coach Antonio Pierce, expect the Black and Gold to be interested in landing Jim Harbaugh.

They have a good core of players and with an owner as aggressive to get to the Super Bowl like Mark Davis. So, do not be surprised if they throw an incredible amount of money to get Harbaugh under contract.

Atlanta Falcons

Another spot in the NFL that Harbaugh could land would be in the Dirty South with the Atlanta Falcons.

They have a coach opening after firing Arthur Smith on Monday. The team is loaded with talent on both sides of the football. There's a chance that they could grab quarterback J.J. McCarthy, as they need a quarterback as well, and he could be a great addition to that roster.

