$630,000 NIL-valued Caleb Love has hilarious reaction to KJ Lewis’ unique celebration as Arizona guard reaches 2000 career points - “I'm on you”

Arizona guard Caleb Love delivered a hilarious reaction to KJ Lewis' antics after the No. 4 Wildcats' 91-75 win over No. 21 Washington on Saturday, which also saw Love reach 2,000 career points.

Lewis surprised Love in a postgame interview by pouring water over his head while shouting "2,000!" The 22-year-old player ran away to avoid more water from falling over him.

Love, whose NIL value is pegged at $630,000 by On3, posted the video on his Instagram stories with the caption:

"I'm on you @thekjlewis."

The Wildcats also celebrated Love's achievement, posting a graphic of the player with the caption:

"2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙧 𝙋𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 for @caleb."

Love, who transferred to Arizona after three seasons with North Carolina, had an amazing outing on Saturday night, hitting 9 of 19 shots from the field, including 5 of 10 from deep. He also had seven rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes of action.

The guard has also become the 22nd active player to reach 2,000 points this season, and he was happy to achieve the mark at home.

"I wanted to do it at home, God willing, but everything worked out and I got it," Love said.

His efforts enabled Arizona to bounce back from a heartbreaking three-point loss to Washington State on Feb. 22. Love dropped 20 points in the first half against WSU to give the Wildcats a comfortable 52-35 lead.

Arizona then withstood Washington's furious attempts to mount a second-half comeback as it improved its season record to 21-6 (12-4 Pac-12). The Wildcats moved half a game ahead of Washington State (21-7, 12-5) in the battle for the top spot.

Fans react to Caleb Love's 2000-point milestone

Arizona guard Caleb Love

NCAA basketball fans reacted positively to Love's milestone, with one user suggesting appropriate background music to celebrate the achievement.

Another user paid tribute to the 6-foot-4 guard and described him as "his favorite Arizona men's basketball player."

A North Carolina fan said that he is happy to see Love play and find success in Arizona.

Some X users also hailed the guard for mentioning his former teammates in North Carolina, whom he played for three years.

The Wildcats will have four games remaining before their regular season concludes. They will face Arizona State on Feb. 28, Oregon on March 2, UCLA on March 6 and USC on March 9.

Arizona would need to win all its matches to ensure a higher seeding in the NCAA Tournament and take home the Pac-12 title.

