"Caleb Love can't come home" - Fans roast UNC's Caleb Love for missing clutch game-tying 3 as North Carolina lose to Kansas in the biggest comeback in NCAA final

Caleb Love has been crucial for the North Carolina Tar Heels in their run to the national championship game. But his shooting let UNC down in the national championship game against the Kansas Jayhawks as KU won 72-69 on Monday night.

March Madness has been a coming-out party for Love. His spectacular performance in the Final Four led to the retirement of the Duke Blue Devils' Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Love scored 28 points while shooting 11-for-20 in an 81-77 win Saturday. He hit a key 3-pointer and free throws in the closing minutes against Duke. But he was just 5-for-24, including 1-for-8 from 3-point range, for 13 points on Monday night.

UNC and general college basketball fans roasted Love after his performance.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM Caleb Love with the national title on the line Caleb Love with the national title on the line https://t.co/dYB5YXOnQ2

Love was unable to find success in the game's final moments. But he was also unable to see success for almost the entire game even as UNC built a 38-22 late in the first half. His overall performance, just like his last shot, was on the receiving end of jokes.

Crxyz🤞 @Crxyzszn Caleb Love in the biggest game of the year Caleb Love in the biggest game of the year https://t.co/uRuVR9tRyN

Robert Smith, Jr. @RSmithJrTV No Love for Carolina tonight. Caleb Love 13 pts 5-24 FG. Ouch. No Love for Carolina tonight. Caleb Love 13 pts 5-24 FG. Ouch.

Brad Crawford @BCrawford247 Caleb Love missed 19 shots tonight and the Heels lost by a triple. Caleb Love missed 19 shots tonight and the Heels lost by a triple.

Svetz @Svetz17 Will the real Caleb Love plz stand up lol Will the real Caleb Love plz stand up lol

Marcus D. Smith @sirmarcussmith What was Caleb Love doing out there? Did he bet on the game out there in New Orleans?? It has to be the only logical explanation What was Caleb Love doing out there? Did he bet on the game out there in New Orleans?? It has to be the only logical explanation 😂

Tommy Tran @TommyTranTV Caleb Love could hit a rainbow over Mark Williams but not Christian Braun. Caleb Love could hit a rainbow over Mark Williams but not Christian Braun.

Hassan Pinto @Hass_P Caleb Love doing what he did vs UCLA and Duke. Then shooting 5-23 in the Final sums him right up. Caleb Love doing what he did vs UCLA and Duke. Then shooting 5-23 in the Final sums him right up.

His lack of success had one UNC fan buying into believing that the sophomore should play another year.

Doc Louallen @LouallenDoc



#NCAAChampionship #TarHeels #KansasvsUNC #NorthCarolina Caleb Love, please stay another year. No UNC fan will forgive you for that performance. That was an insanely bad shot taken by yourself in the entire 2nd half. That deep three was bad. Please go back and redeem yourself. Caleb Love, please stay another year. No UNC fan will forgive you for that performance. That was an insanely bad shot taken by yourself in the entire 2nd half. That deep three was bad. Please go back and redeem yourself. #NCAAChampionship #TarHeels #KansasvsUNC #NorthCarolina

For a player with superstar potential, the end was disappointing. That may or may not entice him into another run at a championship. What is certain is that Love's performance against Kansas will be one he wants to forget.

.🫥. @philfanacc I really did not Love that performance from Caleb tonight. I really did not Love that performance from Caleb tonight.

ً @NlCKBOLTON CALEB LOVE TO TIE THE GAME!! CALEB LOVE TO TIE THE GAME!! https://t.co/GF249LcIBD

In the most significant moment, Love could not deliver. Still, his performance throughout March Madness is worthy of praise despite the finish.

North Carolina's Caleb Love was great outside of its loss to Kansas

Love came up big for North Carolina against UCLA and Duke before struggling against Kansas.

Despite his struggles against the Jayhawks(34-6), Caleb Love was crucial to getting the Tar Heels (29-10) to the national championship game. Love's efforts throughout March Madness were acknowledged when the all-tournament team was announced.

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria All-Tournament Team:



Armando Bacot (UNC)

Paolo Banchero (Duke)

Caleb Love (UNC)

David McCormack (Kansas)



Ochai Agbaji (Kansas): Most Outstanding Player All-Tournament Team:Armando Bacot (UNC)Paolo Banchero (Duke)Caleb Love (UNC)David McCormack (Kansas)Ochai Agbaji (Kansas): Most Outstanding Player

North Carolina got two of the all-tournament team members, with Armando Bacot joining Love. Kansas had two players on the team: David McCormack and Ochai Ogbaji.

For Love, being one of the tournament's five best players shows how crucial he was to UNC. The Tar Heels were a bubble team in February, but they were 20 minutes from becoming the second No. 8 seed to win a national title (Villanova, 1985).

His performance on Monday was disappointing but an anomaly in the grand scheme of his tournament run.

Still, the level to which Love struggled is noteworthy. If this is his last game as a Tar Heel, it will be a disappointing finish to an overall successful season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Should Caleb Love return to North Carolina for one more season? Yes No 0 votes so far