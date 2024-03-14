UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers registered 27 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Huskies' 78-42 win against the Georgetown Hoyas in the Big East conference championship game.

The $643,000 NIL-valued Bueckers (per On3) reposted the moment her team won the conference championship on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"No words...just tears."

Paige Bueckers' IG story

Paige Bueckers pays tribute to Nika Muhl

Paige Bueckers and guard Nika Muhl have been friends as the UConn star dealt with injuries the past few years and when Muhl recently announced her decision to leave, Bueckers paid tribute to her after the championship game.

“Playing with Nika has just been a joy,” Bueckers said (h/t The Darien Times). “It's kind of unfortunate we didn't get to play together more, but this is like my sister, my twin. She’s just been there for me for everything that I’ve been through, I’ve been there for her for whatever she’s going through.

“This is what makes the game of basketball so special. We will be remembered for what we did on the court,” Bueckers added. "What us players will take away the most are our relationships and the memories and just the bonds we’ve created."

Paige Bueckers delivers Big East title

Paige Bueckers scored a combined 83 points, 25 rebounds and 13 assists over three games during the Big East tournament to lead the UConn Huskies to the championship win.

The Huskies have been plagued with injuries all season, including the loss of guard Azzi Fudd and during UConn's 86-53 quarterfinal win against the Providence Friars, they lost center Aaliyah Edwards to a nose injury.

After leading the Huskies to their 22nd Big East Tournament title, Bueckers gave her sentiments on being able to play the game after having two ACL injuries in the past two years.

“A year ago I would have done anything to be in basketball shoes instead of streetwear and to be playing in the most important month of basketball,” Bueckers said (h/t ESPN). “I wanted to embrace it and have fun. I’m extremely grateful and happy to be playing basketball.”

Expand Tweet

Bueckers won her second Big East championship Most Outstanding Player Award for her efforts and became only the third player to do it alongside UConn star Kara Wolters (1995-1996) and Shelly Pennefather (for Vilanova in 1986-1987).

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma complimented the Huskies guard during his postgame news conference.

"This is Paige at her best in totality," said Auriemma (h/t FOX Sports). "Very few people have affected UConn basketball the way Paige has. She almost single-handedly took us to the Final Four and the national championship game, and it was only two years ago."

The Big Dance is up next for Paige Bueckers and her UConn Huskies crew.