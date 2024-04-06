For the first time in their history, the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team will make a Final Four appearance in the 2024 NCAA tournament after defeating the Clemson Tigers 89-82 in their Elite Eight clash.

The Tide will face off against No. 1 seeds the UConn Huskies for a place in the national championship game.

On a recent Instagram reel, Alabama players detailed how retired Tide coach Nick Saban imparted words of wisdom to them during a private meeting.

Forward Mouhamed Dioubate detailed the advice that they got from the $70 million worth Saban (as per Forbes).

"How the little things matter and how the little things are not so little. How important it is for us to stay together as a team when adversity hits," Dioubate said.

Nate Oats reveals the call that turned around Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with four losses in their last six games, which included a first-round loss in the SEC (Southeastern Conference) tournament to the Florida Gators.

Their season was looking like it was going up in smoke with the 2024 NCAA tournament just around the corner.

During his latest pre-game news conference, Alabama coach Nate Oats revealed that after that demoralizing loss to the Florida Gators in the first round of the SEC tournament, he could only think of one person to call: former Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban.

"I talked to coach Saban after we lost in the SEC Tournament. I think just about every year he won the national championship, they lost at some point during the year. Football is obviously different, there are a lot more games in basketball. But this year, they lost the Texas game and he did an unbelievable job getting the season turned around," Oats said.

Since then, Bama won four straight games when it mattered the most.

Nate Oats revealed which aspects of his conversation with Nick Saban have helped turn around the Crimson Tide's fortunes.

"So I called him and said, 'How do we get this thing turned around this late? We're not playing our best basketball,'" Oats said. "He watches all the games. He said, 'Coach, you've got to get your guys to (mentally) go to the next play.' We talked about that a little bit as a group."

With an epic clash against the reigning national champions and the No. 1 seeded UConn Huskies on the horizon, Alabama fans will hope that the crossover advice helps their team.

