$751,000 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffery flaunt 'twin' shoes in latest social media post

The Iowa Hawkeyes and their star point guard, Caitlin Clark, had a blast recently. They successfully ended their foreign tour, which included a trip to Italy and Croatia, with three scheduled games.

Following three straight wins on their international tour, Clark and company are back as they await the upcoming college basketball season.

Before the action begins, however, Caitlin Clark seems to have taken some time off the court with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, a former Hawkeye.

Clark and McCaffery have been together for quite a while now, as seen from their social media posts. Recently, the couple showed off their new 'twin' sneakers.

McCaffery posted a story with him and Clark showing off their identical shoes and captioned it:

"Twin 🤞🏻 @caitlinclark22. Thx for the shoes 🖤''

Caitlin Clark is a college basketball star with a huge following on social media. She has an On3 NIL evaluation of $751,000. On the other hand, Connor played for the Hawkeyes from 2017-23 under his father, the Hawkeyes head coach, Fran McCaffery. He is now trying his hand at coaching and is currently with the Indiana Pacers as a team assistant.

While the Iowa men's basketball team hasn't gone further than the tournament's second round, the women's squad made it to the national finals earlier this year.

Clark led Iowa to a 31-7 record last season, which ended in a national championship final disappointment. As the 2023 season nears, the Hawkeyes have started to gear up, looking to win it all, as Clark enters her final college basketball season.

Caitlin Clark built a huge personality along the way

Kinnick Stadium Exhibition

Caitlin Clark's NIL profile has seen a massive spike since the national finals defeat to the Angel Reese-led LSU Tigers, as her On3 NIL valuation went from $192,000 in April to $751,000 in August.

Being an elite-level athlete, Clark's off-court value isn't as surprising. Her rival, Angel Reese, has the most valued NIL profile among all women's college basketball players. On the other hand, Clark seems to focus more on her on-court craft.

Caitlin Clark is one of the top projected picks in the 2024 WNBA draft. Her value as a college athlete is definitely immense, though there is room for further recognition for the Hawkeyes guard. Clark has put in the work this offseason, preparing to dominate in her senior year.

The Hawkeyes will play Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 6 to tip off their season.