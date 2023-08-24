"She is bigger than college sports": Internet reacts as Angel Reese is forced to take online classes due to celebrity status at LSU

Angel Reese's star continued to rise after she led the LSU Tigers to their first-ever NCAA championship last season. Reese got so popular that she's now forced to take online classes and the internet had a lot to say about it.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Reese opened up about her newfound fame and how it affected her plans for the next school year. She will be taking online classes as a junior because she doesn't want to deal with people, and she wants to focus on basketball and her studies.

"I don't feel like I'm a celebrity, but I think a lot of people look at me as a celebrity now because of the impact I've had on not just women's basketball, but sports in general, and Black women," Reese said. "Things have changed for me. ... "School's first, basketball is next. I wouldn't be here without school and basketball, so that's my priority."

Fans on social media quickly reacted to Angel Reese taking online classes at LSU next year. Most fans praised Reese for taking school seriously while others, as expected, had nothing good to say about the 21-year-old basketball star.

One fan thought that Reese was bigger than college sports:

"She is bigger than college sports."

Another fan praised her for trying to get her education:

"Congrats to her for still persuing her education while she is a professional athlete too wow famine power."

This fan doesn't get it because former college stars such as Tyler Hansbrough and Harrison Barnes had no problem with their fame back then at UNC:

"I went to college at UNC while Tyler Hansbrough was a celebrity there. I went to grad school there while Harrison Barnes was in school as well. College athletes don't have that hard of a time dealing with celebrity status on campus. They have to take the occasional pic and sign the occasional autograph. That's it."

Here are other reactions, mostly memes, to Angel Reese taking online classes at LSU next season:

Angel Reese promised back-to-back championships for LSU

Angel Reese won the 2023 Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the ESPYS last month. In her acceptance speech, Reese boldly claimed that the LSU Tigers are winning back-to-back NCAA championships.

"I just want to thank LSU, my family, my teammates, my coaches, Kim Mulkey, everybody that helped me," Reese said. "Last year, I transferred for University of Maryland and came to LSU. I just joined a family so I just want to say thank you. And another Natty is coming, period."

