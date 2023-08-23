"If you'd asked me 6 months ago, I'll probably look at you crazy": Austin Reaves feels humbled by meteoric rise with Team USA, Lakers - Exclusive

Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers is in the Philippines representing Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Reaves has played a key role for coach Steve Kerr during their tune-up games ahead of the tournament.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Itiel Estudillo, Reaves spoke about the surreal feeling of playing for his country. He's still in disbelief that he's wearing USA colors and remains humbled by the experience.

"It's special. If you'd asked me probably six months ago if I thought I'd be here, I'll probably look at you crazy," Reaves said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's just special any time I got to put on a USA jersey and represent our country. Like I said, 'Go win gold.' That's our common goal, what everybody is looking forward to. It's super special, and it's like a dream come true."

Expand Tweet

Austin Reaves and the rest of Team USA arrived in Manila on Tuesday. They were greeted by a lot of fans and media personnel, who were excited to see the top NBA stars showcase their skills at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Team USA went unbeaten in their five tune-up games in preparation for the tournament. They got wins over Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Spain, Greece and Germany. Spain and Germany put up valiant efforts to keep their games close against the Americans.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup starts on Friday, Aug. 25. Team USA starts their campaign on Saturday against New Zealand in Group C at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. They play against Greece on Aug. 28 and Jordan two days later.

Also Read: "I know he’s like a legend, a rock star" - Simone Fontecchio bestows massive praise on Jordan Clarkson ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023 (Exclusive)

Austin Reaves got the bag this offseason

Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers

Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers was one of the breakout NBA stars last season. Reaves became a totally different player in the second half of the regular season and turned it up a notch in the playoffs.

The 25-year-old guard was the Lakers' third-best player, behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their postseason run. The Lakers rightfully rewarded him with a well-deserved four-year, $54 million contract.

Reaves is expected to have a bigger role for the Lakers next season, with Darvin Ham claiming that he could be an All-Star. The experience of playing for Steve Kerr and representing Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup should also help him elevate his game even further.

Also Read: "Definitely a big addition" - Erik Spoelstra anticipates Jordan Clarkson to make waves at FIBA World Cup 2023 for the Philippines

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)