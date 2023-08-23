Exclusive: "I know he’s like a legend, a rock star": Simone Fontecchio bestows massive praise on Jordan Clarkson ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023

Utah Jazz teammates Simone Fontecchio and Jordan Clarkson will be competing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Fontecchio’s Italian side will take on Clarkson’s Philippines team, the host of the tournament, on the last day of Group A’s matches.

In an exclusive interview with Ivan Saldajeno of Sportskeeda, Utah’s backup forward had this to say about facing “JC” in the said event:

“It’s gonna be fun. I love competing against him [Clarkson]. I know he’s like a legend, a rock star. I can’t wait to see him on the court to see how the people are gonna cheer for him. I know [the] Philippines is a huge fan of him.”

Jordan Clarkson has been playing for the Utah Jazz for the past six seasons. Simone Fontecchio, meanwhile, has been plying his trade in Europe since 2012 before signing a two-year deal with the Jazz last season.

However, Fontecchio has competed for Italy in past FIBA tournaments starting when he was a teen. Clarkson, on the other hand, only started playing for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games. He will be part of the host country's roster as a “naturalized” citizen despite having a Filipina-American mother.

On August 29, 2023, Jordan Clarkson and Simone Fontecchio will line up on opposite sides as Italy takes on host Philippines. It could be a highly-contested affair as both teams will be looking to earn a top-two finish to make it to the second round.

Simone Fontecchio, Jordan Clarkson and three other Utah Jazz teammates will be competing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Simone Fontecchio and Jordan Clarkson aren’t just the only players from the Utah Jazz who will take part in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Utah’s contingent will also include NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen of Finland, Walker Kessler of Team USA and Kelly Olynyk of Team Canada.

Fontecchio and Clarkson will take center stage early on due to the Italy-Philippines matchup on Aug. 29. However, Markkanen, Kessler and Olynyk could have more of the spotlight as the tournament progresses.

Walker Kessler hasn’t seen much action in Steve Kerr’s rotation. The Golden State Warriors coach prefers Jaren Jackson Jr., Bobby Portis and even Paolo Banchero to play the center position for Team USA. However, he has been quite effective in his limited role when called to play.

Kelly Olynyk is part of a star-studded Canadian side that’s looking to bag a podium finish. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the star of the team along with R.J. Barrett, but “KO” will play a key role.

Meanwhile, Finland’s success will likely depend on Lauri Markkanen’s exploits. He was the breakout star in EuroBasket 2022 and will be a marked man in this FIBA tournament.

The darling of the crowd, however, will be unquestionably Jordan Clarkson. Win or lose, expect the Philippines’ passionate basketball fans to support him and their team throughout the tournament.

