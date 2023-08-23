"Definitely a big addition": Erik Spoelstra anticipates Jordan Clarkson to make waves at FIBA World Cup 2023 for the Philippines

Filipino-American coach Erik Spoelstra believes that having an NBA player like Jordan Clarkson will surely help the Philippines' cause for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Miami Heat head coach, part of Team USA's coaching staff for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, said that the Utah Jazz star will play a crucial role for the Philippines as they defend their homecourt in the said tournament.

When asked on Wednesday after holding a basketball clinic at Kerry Sports Manila inside Shangri-La at the Fort in Taguig, Spoelstra said:

"[Jordan Clarkson is] definitely a big addition for sure without a doubt."

Spoelstra added that Clarkson adds to the legacy the Philippine team's current incarnation, known locally as Gilas Pilipinas, has already built.

Spoelstra further said:

"Fitting into what they've already done, you know, that's the most important thing, but having a proven guy definitely helps."

Jordan Clarkson headlines Philippines' FIBA World Cup lineup

As confirmed by Al Panlilio, the Philippine federation's president, Jordan Clarkson, leads the Philippines' 12-man team to the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Also making the Philippine team are Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, Jamie Malonzo, Japeth Aguilar, Rhenz Abando, RR Pogoy, AJ Edu, CJ Perez, and Kiefer Ravena.

Ray Parks Jr., who played for the Dallas Mavericks NBA G-League affiliate Texas Legends, was among the last players cut from the final team. Ravena also played for Texas at one point.

On the other hand, Aguilar, who was named team captain for the Philippines, once played for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Golden State Warriors' affiliate, in the 2012-2013 NBA G-League preseason but was cut before the regular season began.

Sotto recently played for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League, but his back injury became a concern within the Philippines camp ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Sotto was cleared to play for the Philippines last week, just in time for the team's last push for the World Cup.

