$777,000 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark joins hands with Shedeur Sanders as she becomes the next face of Gatorade

Iowa basketball sensation Caitlin Clark has signed a monumental NIL deal with Gatorade. This makes her only the fourth college athlete to sign with the sports beverage giant, following in the footsteps of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, UConn guard Paige Bueckers and Penn State running back Nick Singleton.

Being the premier sports drink, Gatorade is always on the move to spot top talents in the sporting arena for tie-ups and partnerships. There’s no doubt that Caitlin Clarke will emerge as a national star as Gatorade makes her the face of its brand.

"This partnership is special because not only does Gatorade fuel the best athletes in the game," Clark told ESPN Tuesday, "but they're also committed to leading by example and giving back, which is what I strive to do every day.

"I'm honored to join such an iconic brand that has some of the most elite athletes in sport on their roster and can't wait for what's ahead."

Expand Tweet

As part of the collaboration, Clark will feature in social media advertisements for Gatorade. Global Head of Sports Marketing at Gatorade, Jeff Kearney, said in a statement:

"At Gatorade, we take pride in our elite athlete roster and have had the privilege of fueling some of the greatest athletes of all time. We’re thrilled to be a part of Caitlin’s journey to greatness early in her career and look forward to building upon the incredible impact she’s already made."

The deal will enhance Clark's endorsement portfolio significantly. Gatorade has also committed to donate $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation.

Caitlin Clark NIL deals

Caitlin Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first runner-up showing in the NCAA tournament. She has developed into a prolific scorer, averaging 29.6 points and 7.4 assists through 10 games this season.

Her achievements have elevated her on-court status and attracted off-court endorsements, including deals with State Farm, Buick and Hy-Vee. The Gatorade partnership further reinforces Clark's marketability since her historic NIL deal with State Farm in October.

Expand Tweet

Her association with Nike, signed the same month, reflects a strategic long-term play for the sportswear giant, with merchandise like name and number tees contributing to monetizing her NIL outside social media.

Clark has a soaring social media following exceeding one million since last spring’s Final Four. Her brand continues to ascend with the On3 NIL Valuation of a staggering $777,000, positioning her at No. 44 in the On3 NIL 100.