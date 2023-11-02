Top 5 CFB players with the highest NIL valuation in November 2023

College football players have a massive advantage in the current NIL-rich environment and effortlessly top NIL valuation lists due to the incredible marketability of the sport.

Below are five college football players with the highest NIL valuations in November.

#5. Bo Nix

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has led the Ducks to an almost flawless start to the season and is one of the favorites for the Heisman this year.

The quarterback has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, No. 8 on On3's NIL 100 rankings.

#4. Travis Hunter

Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter has justified the hype around his ability by having one of the highest snap counts in college football only lower due to his four-week absence due to a lacerated liver.

The self-confident Hunter has capitalized on the Deion Sanders effect to climb up the NIL valuation list and has a valuation of $2.2 million.

#3. Caleb Williams

Reigning Heisman winner quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans has seen his stock fall dramatically in the past few weeks due to a blowout loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where he had the worst game careerwise.

He is still the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but he has shown previously unheard-of frailties. He has a valuation of $2.8 million, tied for second place.

#2. Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns backup quarterback Arch Manning has the backing of the Manning empire behind him, making him instantly one of the most marketable players in college football.

Without ever playing a game, the quarterback effortlessly topped the CFB NIL valuation list before recently being surpassed. He has an NIL valuation of $2.8 million.

The youngest Manning might redshirt his first year or enter the transfer portal after getting no playing time even after first-choice quarterback Quinn Ewers got injured as Maalik Murphy was drafted in as the starter.

#1. Shedeur Sanders is the player with the highest NIL valuation

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders motored his way up the NIL valuation list after his stellar start to the season, with the Buffs compounded by the Deion Sanders effect.

He left the previous undisputed No. 1 NIL king, Arch Manning, in the dust, and, were it not for the incredible marketability of LeBron James's son, Bronny James, he would effortlessly top the NIL 100 list.

Sanders has a November valuation of $4.8 million, and with his entrepreneurial spirit that sees him push merchandise sales via his social media channels, don't bet against him jumping to new NIL heights.

With most of the college sports NIL deals going to male players, specifically football players, the trend of CFB student-athletes topping NIL valuations will likely continue indefinitely.