Arch Manning transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Texas QB feat. USC, Alabama and more

Texas Longhorns freshman quarterback Arch Manning was one of the most sought-after players in the class of 2023 and was thought to be college football-ready.

Steve Sarkisian snubbing him against BYU on Saturday in a game the Longhorns won comfortably might have been the final straw for Manning, who is up against Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy in the Texas QB room. The coach explained why the backup quarterback did not play during his postgame news conference.

"I'm always hesitant on those things to say 'yes, he's going to go in' because now I'm going to get called a liar and that I didn't put them in," Sarkisian said. "I just felt like it wasn't the right time today. Hopefully, in the future, we can do it."

Cooper Manning, Arch's father and the big brother of Eli and Peyton Manning, speaking to TMZ, did not seem worried about his son's prospects in college football.

"I mean, he lost his ID early on," Cooper said. "So, baby steps. But I think he's every day trying to get a little better. And I think he's doing that. I'm surprised he hasn't lost his key and his car and his book bag and everything. Freshman year -- you know, the lumps. But he's growing up."

If Arch Manning does decide to enter the transfer portal, which five football programs could he potentially join?

#5. Oregon

Bo Nix is definitely departing for the NFL next year after his eligibility expires, and the Ducks are one of the most marketable and perenially best teams in the country.

Arch Manning would do well to play under coach Dan Lanning.

#4. Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide started the season in an uncertain fashion due to their quarterback situation, but Jalen Milroe has since stepped into the role and made it his own.

If he departs for the NFL next year, a career under Nick Saban would not be the worst landing spot for Manning.

#3. Ohio State

Despite the Ohio State Buckeyes being one of the best teams in the country, quarterback Kyle McCord has not set college football alight, and the QB1 spot could be open to competition next season if Manning fancies a fight.

#2. Ole Miss

Two-thirds of Arch Manning's football royalty family played for the Rebels. His uncle, Eli, and grandfather, Archie Manning, have deep roots at Ole Miss.

A top 20 team under Lane Kiffin could be an attractive destination for the young Arch.

#1. USC is the most likely destination for Arch Manning

The USC Trojans will likely lose reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams to the 2024 NFL draft.

Manning would probably jump at the chance to work with "quarterback whisperer" coach Lincoln Riley, who has worked with Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Before the game against BYU, Steve Sarkisian did sound as if he had a lot of trust in Arch Manning.

"We’ll go through the week, and Arch and Maalik will both get a ton of reps,” Sarkisian said. “If the game was being played today, Maalik would start the game, and again, Arch will be ready to go. And like I said before, I have a ton of confidence in Arch. A couple weeks ago, he had a fantastic practice, and so I’m really encouraged by that."

The backup QB might just decide to stay at Texas after all.