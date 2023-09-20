Why did Bo Nix pick Oregon? Exploring the Ducks QB's time in Autzen Stadium

When Bo Nix entered the transfer portal in December 2021, he had had an average year at Auburn, and the promise he had shown during his first year had faded.

Nix revealed to reporters that he had chosen to join the Oregon Ducks alongside their new coach Dan Lanning, who replaced Mario Cristobal, who had left for Miami.

Nix has been the Oregon Ducks starting QB from his first season after the switch, leading the team to a 9-4 record last season. He rushed for 510 yards resulting in 14 touchdowns and threw for 3,594 yards resulting in 29 touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oregon rewarded his stellar season with a Heisman campaign splash that has seen gigantic billboards of their star quarterback put up in both Dallas and New York.

Expand Tweet

Why did Bo Nix pick Oregon?

Nix had a decent first season at Auburn where he was a starter as a true freshman leading them to a 9-4 season and an Iron Bowl win against Nick Saban's Alabama.

For his efforts, he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year. Therein lies one of the reasons why Nix opted for Oregon. During the next two seasons, Nix struggled with the team.

The offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Nix's first year at Auburn, Kenny Dillingham had transferred out of Auburn to Florida State during his second year.

When Nix decided to transfer to Oregon, one of the prime reasons was that Dillingham had just accepted the offensive coordinator's position there. Nix had had his best Auburn season under his tutelage.

Last year, Nix addressed the questions surrounding his choice of destination as Oregon.

“Why not Oregon?” Nix said. “That's what I told a lot of people. [Oregon] always has great talent. Always well-coached in a good conference. Each and every year they're always a team that can be in the College Football Playoff, and so that was intriguing."

Nix also addressed the personnel changes at Oregon that convinced him to pick the Ducks.

"And then obviously with Coach (Kenny) Dillingham and Coach (Dan) Lanning, when Coach Dillingham got the job, we already had that connection, already had a great relationship from where he coached me back in the past. That had a lot to do with it. But it was just why not Oregon? It was a great opportunity.”

The decision seems to have paid off with Nix who is now considered one of college football's elite quarterbacks and has led the Ducks to a 3-0 start to the season under coach Lanning.