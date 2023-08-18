Pac-12 QB Rankings: Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr, who takes the top spot? 

Caleb Williams' place at the top of the Pac-12 QB rankings is as good as secured. The Heisman Trophy holder towers above any other quarterback currently playing in the Pac-12. But there's a heated battle for the spots behind him in the Pac-12 QB rankings. Two names stand out. Oregon Ducks' Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies.

Both in their senior and final college football season, Nix and Penix Jr. started their journeys in college football outside the Pac-12. Coincidentally, they also had their debut Pac-12 season in 2022. And in that single season, they've shown their substance as pro-ready quarterbacks.

Who holds the top spot in the Pac-12 QB Rankings?

Nix is viewed as one of the top prospects in the Pac-12 QB rankings. He has a pedigree and has been consistent over the years with his performance. He was the best player out of Alabama as a high school prep star. And that's hardly surprising, because he has recorded 12,000 total yards and 160 touchdowns!

He also earned the starting quarterback job as a true freshman at Auburn, leading the Tigers to a 48-45 victory over Alabama in the Iron Bowl. He was the SEC Freshman of the Year. His immense ability was obvious during his three-year stay at Auburn. When he got to Oregon last season, he hit incredible form for the Ducks.

He totalled 3,594 passing yards and 29 touchdowns for the Ducks last season, getting intercepted only seven times. Nix also proved his ability as a great runner, completing 510 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Michael Penix Jr emerges as a top contender for the upcoming season

Penix Jr. has had his potential greatly undermined by injuries. After redshirting his freshman year at Indiana, he continually battled injuries for the rest of his three seasons there. This is despite being named the starting quarterback season after season, and, of course, showing substance of his quality.

His transfer to Washington proved to be the move he needed. He had a full, uninterrupted season with the Huskies, and he piled up a record of 31 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns. A remarkable pointer to his consistency is the fact that he recorded a touchdown in every game he played for the Huskies.

An equally incredible fact to note is how the Penix Jr. carried the Huskies last season. Of the total 975 pass and rush attempts by the team all season, Penix Jr. was responsible for 60%.

Penix Jr. had a great season in 2022 and may be poised to have an even greater season this fall. But Nix has consistently proven himself season in and season out and has edged Penix Jr. on the Pac-12 QB rankings on account of that.