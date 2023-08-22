Oregon QB Bo Nix's Heisman campaign reaches new heights as a new billboard in Dallas becomes center of attraction

The hype behind Bo Nix is building across the country and it's fuelling a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign.

Oregon's starting quarterback is among an elite list of college football prospects expected to challenge for the most prestigious individual award in college football.

The Bo Nix fever went up a notch when a huge billboard went up in downtown New York. It is reminiscent of the Oregon campaign in the early 2000s that saw them plaster former quarterback Joey Harrington on billboards in New York.

OUTFRONT, the advertising company that put up the billboard on Park Avenue South, stated that it was, 'the largest outdoor advertisement of its kind in the area'. In addition, it apparently generates up to 600,000 impressions per week.

A new Bo Nix billboard went up in Dallas, Texas, just a few days after the one in New York made the quarterback a trending topic. The billboard in Dallas spans two buildings with the word 'BODACIOUS' topping a picture of Nix throwing a football.

Last year, Nix was among the frontrunners for the prize, but a late-season injury against the Washington Huskies knocked him out of the running.

If he is to challenge for the Heisman Trophy, Nix will have to get past a talented field. This includes reigning Heisman winner, USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and Drake Maye of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The rise of Bo Nix

After getting married to his university girlfriend, Izzy Smoke, Bo Nix entered the transfer portal in 2021 from Auburn and transferred to Oregon to play under coach Dan Lanning.

Last year, he threw for 3,594 yards, resulting in 29 touchdowns and rushed for 510 yards, including 14 touchdowns.

His marketability has rocketed him up the NIL deal charts with several brands jostling for his signature. His very first NIL deals with Topps and Milo's Tea Company were followed by the most lucrative deal yet.

Last year, he signed a NIL deal with the sound equipment company, Bose. In addition, he has 197,000 social media followers and according to On3, has a NIL valuation of $1.7 million.

He spoke about his NIL valuation situation during the Pac-12 media days.

"I thank NIL because there are so many people that have done it before me. I really take pride in what I’ve had the opportunity to do. Being a quarterback, not only at Auburn but at Oregon, is a valuable thing."

He sits third among college football players on the NIL valuation list, just behind Caleb Williams and Arch Manning.

Whether the Heisman campaign being waged by Oregon will help Bo Nix's chances of winning the Heisman Trophy can only be aided by a stellar campaign on the gridiron.