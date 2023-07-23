Bo Nix NIL deal: How much does the Oregon sensation make? List of all prominent deals, NIL valuation, and more

Star quarterback for the Oregon Ducks, Bo Nix, is easily one of the most popular college football players at the moment. He has a social media followership of over 191,000 across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. As a result of his influence, a lot of brands have signed NIL deals with Nix.

The NCAA changed its rule on names, images, and likenesses of college athletes in 2021. Players immediately started taking advantage of this and Nix was one of the first college athletes to start earning from NIL.

Bo Nix’s first-ever NIL deal was signed in 2021. He announced his partnership with sweet tea maker, Milo’s Tea Company. We do not have the details of the deal, including how much Nix made from the deal.

Also in 2021, he signed another deal with a trading rights company, Topps. Scores of other college football players were also signed to a partnership by the company including Byce Young, Stetson Bennett, and Caleb William.

After the 2021 season, Nix transferred from Auburn to Oregon where he now plays. His next NIL deal was to promote the Bojangles chicken sandwich. The fast food chain added him to its list of college football superstars DJ Uigalelei and Sam Howard. This was followed by a deal with Candy Digital.

His most important deal so far came in December 2022 when he put pen to paper for a deal with Bose, the audio equipment brand. According to On3, Bo Nix’s annual NIL value is $1.4 million. He is the fifth highest-earning college football player via NIL. He is ranked number eight overall highest-earning college athlete through NIL.

Bo Nix's college football career

Bo Nix is a dual-threat quarterback who is best known for his passes. But he also has mobility and leg flex, a danger to any opposing defense. He began his college football career at Auburn in 2019.

He immediately became the starting quarterback. After recording 2,542 yards of throws and 16 touchdowns, he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

He transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2022 season. His first season with the Oregon Ducks was as good as anyone would have predicted. He threw for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was instrumental to Oregon’s 10-3 finish in 2022.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix has been projected to be not just a first-round pick, but to be one of the earliest picks. He’s up against fellow Pac-12 quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the battle between them will be interesting to see as the season goes on.

