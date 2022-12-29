Who is Bo Nix's wife, Izzy Smoke? Everything on the fiancé turned wife of the Ducks QB

Izzy Smoke and Bo Nix were the most popular couple at Auburn University, and they might just be taking their love tale to the NFL. That's right, popular celebrity couples in Auburn University don't get bigger than when the star quarterback pops the question and asks the top cheerleader on campus to marry him. That was the case on July 7, 2022, when the couple tied the knot.

The entirety of the Auburn University program will be elated, as this was a couple that many people were rooting for. Nix was calm and collected yet ruthless as the QB for the Auburn Tigers, while Smoke was the preppy cheerleader with amazing charisma. Their relationship has grown stronger despite Nix moving to the University of Oregon for his final year of college eligibility.

So what's next for the popular couple? Perhaps the bright lights of the NFL.

Who is Izzy Smoke?

Izzy is the star cheerleader for the Auburn Tigers, Auburn University's men's football team. She is easy to identify amongst the cheerleaders' thanks to her slim frame, blonde hair, and infectious smile. She and Bo Nix were a rumored "thing" from when Nix enrolled in Auburn for his college football career. Their relationship became official sometime during his second year at Auburn, culminating in their engagement.

Izzy is your typical girl next door, and she is known to be a decent student that keeps to time and gets the job done both in the classroom and on the pitch. Further, her social media posts show that she is a Christian and a staunch supporter of her significant other, Bo Nix.

Are Izzy Smoke and Bo Nix married?

Yes, Izzy Smoke and Bo Nix are married. Nix proposed to Smoke on July 30th, 2021 and married on July 30th, 2022. He expressed his love, appreciation, and adoration for Smoke with the sweetest Instagram caption you could ever imagine.

The couple remains super tight, even though they now attend different universities. However, with Nix being eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft, you might see the couple taking their relationship to the biggest football stage possible in the NFL.

Do Izzy Smoke and Bo Nix have children?

No, Izzy and Bo do not have any children, and they haven't become parents for the duration of their relationship. Though that might change sometime soon, with the couple having tied the knot a few months ago.

