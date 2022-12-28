Florida vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 28| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Florida Gators are off to a 7-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, eleventh in the Southeastern Conference, and are coming off a loss in their previous game against the Oklahoma Sooners (62-53). They will now take on the Auburn Tigers, who are on a brilliant 10-2 start to the season, seventh in the same conference, and managed a win in their last outing against the Washington Huskies (84-61).

The Tigers will now host this game at the Neville Arena on Wednesday (December 28) where they will look to continue their winning run. In contrast, the Gators will be looking to avoid their second consecutive defeat.

Florida Gators vs Auburn Tigers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Florida Gators +195 +5.5 (-110) O 141.5 (-110) Auburn Tigers -235 -5.5 (-110) U 141.5 (-110)

The Gators started the season with seven wins and five losses. The losses have come against teams like the Florida Atlantic Owls (76-74), the No.22 Xavier Musketeers (90-83), the No.23 West Virginia Mountaineers (84-55), the No.2 Connecticut Huskies (75-54), and the Oklahoma Sooners (63-52). They now have a tough away game against a team from their own division.

The team is decent on the offensive front, conceding 76.5 points per game, which ranks 111th in the nation while conceding 67.2 points per game, which ranks 144th in the country.

The Auburn Tigers are off to a fantastic start to the season with ten wins and only two losses. They suffered losses against the USC Trojans (74-71) and the Memphis Tigers (82-73). They now have a chance to win at home and their home record is a perfect 7-0 for now, which they would like to make it 8-0 tonight.

Offensively, the team is averaging 73.7 points per game but are defensively a strong unit, conceding 62.1 points per game.

Florida Gators vs Auburn Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: Florida Gators @ Auburn Tigers

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 07:00 .m ET

Venue: Neville Arena, Auburn, Alabama

Gators vs Tigers: Prediction

The Tigers' last five games have gone over the total line and five of their last six games played on a Wednesday have gone over the total mark. Florida have a huge 7-3 advantage over the Tigers in their last ten encounters.

However, the current form and statistics favor the home team for this matchup. Auburn's defense will be a little difficult to pierce through. Expect an entertaining contest nevertheless.

Final Prediction: Total Over 141.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes