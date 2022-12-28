Oregon vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 28 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

The Oregon Ducks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in what could be an epic battle for the Holiday Bowl. You may not get a better match-up of Quarterbacks throughout the entire College Football Bowl Season than Bo Nix of Oregon versus Drake Maye of North Carolina.

Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks offense is a match made in heaven. Drake Maye is a mega-talent, we saw Maye break onto the College Football national scene, and he may be the top Quarterback in the game.

The Holiday Bowl has all the makings of a back-and-forth shoot-out, with each QB trying to outdo the other. Who will be victorious--the Bo Nix-led Oregon Ducks or the Drake Maye-led North Carolina Tar Heels?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Oregon -13.5 (-110) O 76.5 (-110) +400 North Carolina +13.5 (-110) U 76.5 (-110) -500

Oregon Ducks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Oregon Ducks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Best Pick

Expect fireworks in this one, and you won't be disappointed. Bo Nix was significantly better in 2022 than I anticipated. The Oregon Ducks suffered a couple of losses that could have gone the other way, and Oregon would be playing for a National Championship.

North Carolina picked up a ton of momentum as the season went along, and Drake Maye wound up being a legitimate contender for the Heisman Trophy.

Both teams have enough talent coming back to Eugene and Chapel Hill to make a run at their Conference title, and both Quarterbacks have to be on the shortlist of potential Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023.

Given the game script we anticipate for this one, I'm taking the over on this Drake Maye prop bet.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina Tar Heels, 278.5 Passing Yards: Over

Oregon Ducks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Final Prediction

Both of these teams ended their strong 2022 seasons on a sour note. Oregon blew an opportunity to win the Pac-12 with how they faltered down the stretch. The Tar Heels lost three straight games to end their season after beginning the year 9-1.

Motivation will be a factor in this one.

The Oregon Ducks should be victorious in this one, but the North Carolina Tar Heels are too talented, and Drake Maye is too good for this game to get away from them. Give me North Carolina, and I'll take the points.

North Carolina Tar Heels +13.5(+100) Under 75.5 (-110)

