Dan Lanning Pac-12 Media Day 2023: Complete schedule, list of Oregon players, expected questions for Bo Nix, TV channels and more

The 2023 college football season is nearly upon us, and on Friday, Pac-12 media day is set to go down. The conference is facing several major questions about the future of the conference as teams are leaving to join other conferences.

On Friday at the Pac-12 media day at the Resorts World Hotel Las Vegas, all the schools will be there with their head coach and select players to answer questions. The media day streams live on fuboTV and starts at 8 a.m. Pacific time. It will stream on the Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12.com and Pac-12 Insider. Replays will be available on its YouTube and other social media channels.

Dan Lanning will likely be asked about how Oregon can take that next step and challenge for the Pac-12 championship. The Ducks have a good foundation with Bo Nix at quarterback, but they will need to unseat Utah and USC, which will be easier said than done.

The Oregon coach will also be asked about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 and what that does for the future of the conference. Both schools are set to join the Big-10, and what that means for the rest of the Pac-12 is one of the things to monitor this season.

Oregon is set to have its media day at 1:35 pm and will feature coach Dan Lanning, QB Bo Nix and LB Jeffrey Bassa.

What will Box Nix be asked?

Bo Nix has decided to come back to Oregon.

The biggest and most important question Bo Nix will be asked is why he decided to come back to Oregon.

Nix transferred to Oregon after three years at Auburn and took a big step forward, as he went 10-3 and threw for 3,594 yards and 29 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

After his successful season, many thought Nix would enter the NFL Draft, as he would have been a mid-round pick but he decided to go back to Oregon for his final year.

Bo Nix could still improve his draft stock and try and lead the Ducks to a Pac-12 championship. Nevertheless, many were surprised that he didn't enter the draft, so it will be interesting to hear why he decided to come back to Oregon.

