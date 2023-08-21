Izzy Smoke shared a picture of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix during camp, reaffirming them as one of college sports' favorite couples.

Nix and Izzy Smoke met during their shared time at Auburn University, where Nix played football while Smoke was on the cheerleading team. They got engaged in 2021 and married on July 30, 2022.

After three years at Auburn, Nix entered the transfer portal and transferred to Oregon to play under coach Dan Lanning.

That hasn't stopped his wife from sharing loving messages for her husband on her Instagram account. The latest picture was posted on Izzy Smoke's story and depicted Bo Nix in camp seated next to teammate Bucky Irving with the caption, "My favs."

The Rise of Bo Nix

Bo Nix is considered one of the best remaining quarterbacks in college football, alongside the likes of USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye. He opted to return for an extra year despite being eligible for this year's NFL draft.

Nix's rise in stock also showed itself in the numerous NIL deals he signed with various brands. He has deals with Candy Digital, Topps and Milo's Tea.

But the most lucrative deal Nix has signed is with sound equipment company Bose which has propelled him to No. 3 among college football players on On3's NIL valuation list.

He has accumulated a total social media following of 197,000, which has played a huge part in his On3 NIL valuation of $1.7 million.

Bo Nix and Coach Dan Lanning's next challenge is to beat schools like USC and Utah to the Pac-12 championship title. He outlined his aims for the season.

“Personally, I want to be consistent like I was last year,” Nix said. “I want to go out and continue to show how I can play from the pocket and make throws, but same time, extend plays and go out there and just do whatever I have to do to make the offense run. I feel like as the quarterback, that’s my job."

He threw for 3,594 yards resulting in 29 touchdowns with seven interceptions leading the Ducks to a 10-3 record last season.

Nix is being touted as one of the players who could win the Heisman Trophy this year in a strong field, including reigning holder Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans.

In what is expected to be a top-heavy quarterback draft class, Bo Nix will have to have a stellar season to distinguish himself from the pack.