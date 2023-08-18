Any sports fan knows the absolute importance of the quarterback position to any football team's success--particularly in the highly competitive ranks of college football.

Heading into the 2023 season, we're focusing on the best-returning signal-callers in the NCAA gridiron. We'll see how they bring their level of talent up, and whether there's a chance they can bring their teams to the promised land.

Without further ado, let's dive into the list of the top 10 best-returning QBs in College Football in 2023.

The 10 best-returning Quarterbacks in College Football 2023

#10. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

As the Wolverines' starting QB, McCarthy brought Michigan a second-consecutive Big Ten Title. However, fans expect him to bring his team past the semifinals this season. The QB tallied 22 TDs, 2,719 pass yards, and a 64.6 CMP% last season. Fans will be expecting more from this QB this season.

#9. Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

A Wake Forest transfer (and not to mention all-time Demon Deacons leading passer), Hartman has brought insane value to the Fighting Irish this season. He is the best Power Five player from the past two seasons based on wins above average. Hartman's 3,701 pass yards in 2022 give him the edge over McCarthy despite the lower QBR.

#8. Jalon Daniels, Kansas

As a dual-threat player, Daniels will be expected to rack up even more yards on offense. The Jayhawks will surely need him every time they step on the field as they have only managed to win six games last season. Even then, Daniels logged 2,014 pass yards, 18 TDs, and 4 interceptions in 2022. But he gets edged out in total pass yards by the 7th placer on this list.

#7. K.J. Jefferson, Arkansas

The returning Razorbacks QB recorded an 86.5 passing grade last season. Not to mention, he also had 2,648 pass yards and 24 TDs. This shows that he has steadily improved as an overall passer. Furthermore, his massive 250-pound frame will be more than enough to handle opposing defenses this season.

#6. Drake Maye, UNC

Maye is often considered Caleb Williams' closest rival for the Heisman. He's still number one in the ACC with 4,321 pass yards, 38 TDs, and 7 interceptions last year. However, his inexperience is something that can only be countered once he gets enough playing time to prove his doubters wrong.

#5. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Kalen DeBoer's system boosted Penix Jr.'s game last year. This led the Huskies QB to be the focal point of the nation's seventh-best offense. Not to mention, he's also a major competitor for this year's Heisman. His fifth-lowest 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate is an elite stat, which helped Washington win 11-of-13 games last year.

#4. Jordan Travis, Florida State

Travis's 91.7 Power Five QB grade is the third-best in the nation. He is also the only one in his position within the top 15 in turnover-worthy play rate and big-time throw rate. With the Seminoles coming off a winning season, there's a chance they could go for a national championship this year with Travis on the field.

#3. Bo Nix, Oregon

With over 4,000 yards of offense tallied last year, Bo Nix could sneak in and grab the Heisman from anyone this season. Nix also had a sky-high 71.9% CMP and 3,593 pass yards last season. Capped off with 29 total TDs, he looks promising for the Ducks on the offensive side this year.

#2. Jayden Daniels, LSU

Daniels was the best QB in the nation in terms of turnover-worthy play rate with a tiny 0.6%. Additionally, he was the only signal-caller to rush for over 1,000 yards last year. He also tallied 2,913 pass yards and 17 TDs for the Tigers in 2022. LSU is now looking to further unleash him this season, and it could be exciting for Tigers fans moving forward.

#1. Caleb Williams, USC

Caleb Williams tops the list as the unanimous best college QB for the upcoming season. As the reigning Heisman trophy winner, Williams will be looking to pick up from where he left off last year. He led the nation in total passing yards, passing TDs, and big-time throws last year. Fans will expect him to raise his play even more.