What did Caleb Williams write on his fingernails? Trojans' Heisman-winning QB came clean on his controversial nail paint message for Utah

Caleb Williams is the most recent recipient of the Heisman Trophy award for the best player in college football. During his phenomenal season, Williams and USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, but that wasn't the headline.

Williams wrote an interesting message painted on his fingernails that was directed at Utah: "F**k Utah." The Heisman Trophy winner explained the message to Utah on his fingernails.

Caleb Williams said:

“You get to express yourself. I really only do it on game days. I’m going to see big events, which this is one of the largest events, so I knew that I was going to be wearing a lot of suits and everything like that, so I wanted to just go a little more classy, get some clear coat over it and rock that. It’s just a way to express yourself. There’s no hate. All love."

Williams added:

“It’s like when people write things on their wristbands or their tape or anything like that, their shirt under the jersey. There’s nothing too deep to it. Respect all the guys we’re playing against and going out there against. It’s just something I’ve done since high school.”

The former Oklahoma Sooners star also took home another prestigious award: the Maxwell Award as college football's best all-around player.

Caleb Williams and his outstanding Maxwell and Heisman Trophy season

It was a magical season for Caleb Williams and he shared his thoughts on winning the Maxwell Award and what it meant to him.

Williams said:

“It for sure means a lot to me as an athlete. And I work so hard to be the best player — that’s what you try to achieve every single day. You get up and go work out or in the film room, out on the field with your teammates. You want to be your best. So, to be named Maxwell Award winner, it for sure means a lot."

The sophomore quarterback threw for 4,075 yards with 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 374 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 37 passing touchdowns and 47 total touchdowns were the most in college football this season.

Caleb Williams was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, adding another award to his collection. He became just the second quarterback in USC's history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Sam Darnold threw for 4,143 yards for the Trojans in the 2017-18 season.

The USC star still has one more game to play this season as he'll face the Tulane Blue Wave in the Cotton Bowl on January 2, 2023.

