Maalik Murphy 40 time: How fast is the Texas QB?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy confirmed himself as Quinn Ewers' backup over freshman Arch Manning on Saturday. Murphy stepped into the starting QB role for the injured star against BYU Cougars. He went 16-of-25 for 170 yards resulting in two touchdowns against the BYU.

After battling Arch Manning during preseason, Murphy has firmly established himself as QB2. He might even have a further role to play depending on whether the Longhorns reach the postseason and Ewer's injury.

Steve Sarkisian, the Texas coach was full of praise for Murphy during his Monday news conference.

“He’s got all the arm talent in the world,” Sarkisian said. “He’s a really natural passer of the football. It’s that natural feel of putting air under a ball, or layering a ball. So that part’s pretty natural to him.”

Maalik Murphy 40 time

Maalik Murphy is not known for his speed. According to Draft Scout, Maalik Murphy has a 40 time of 4.68 seconds.

Maalik Murphy's background and future

Maalik Murphy was a four-star recruit from Junipero Cerra High School, California in 2022. He redshirted his first year due to the presence of Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card.

Murphy has acted as relief for Ewers against Houston but on limited minutes. The start against BYU due to Ewers' injury constituted his most significant college football minutes this season.

It seems as if his showing against BYU has earned him his second consecutive start and impressed coach Steve Sarkisian.

"You can only create so much in practice, you can only create so much in a scrimmage, and sometimes you have to, you have to live it real life," said Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian and his staff have drawn up plays that suit Murphy as confessed by the Texas coach.

"He likes (some) plays and I like to call the ones he likes," Sarkisian said. "Naturally, right? You do get a feel. Every quarterback manages the game differently than the next one. Where do his eyes go on specific plays? Is he seeing what he wants to see?"

"Naturally as you get into game-planning for the next opponent, it's 'OK, he looked like he's comfortable; these things maybe not, but I've seen it in practice; and these, maybe not.' We have plenty of offense to play good football with," Sarkisian added.

The battle for QB1 between Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning will be intriguing to follow once Quinn Ewers departs for the NFL next year.