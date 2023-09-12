Why is Arch Manning not starting for Texas?

Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, enters the 2023 college football season as the Texas Longhorns backup quarterback.

The Manning family is known for gifting the game with some of the best passers the game has ever produced, with Arch's grandfather Archie being an Ole Miss and the New Orleans Saints legend.

Arch is himself a five-star recruit for the Texas Longhorns and is currently in his freshman season at Austin. He was rated as the best player in the Longhorns' 2023 Recruiting Class by 247Sports.

Nonetheless, head coach Steve Sarkisian made clear during spring that quarterback Quinn Ewers would be Texas starter for the season, telling the media:

"I think it's pretty clear to say Quinn's our starting quarterback, and we feel very good about that."

And given how the Texas season has transpired so far, we wouldn't have our hopes too high of seeing Arch Manning take center stage this year. He is the Longhorns' future as they step into the Southeastern Conference next year.

Arch's father, the lesser-known Cooper Manning, was also a highly-rated wide receiver recruit at Ole Miss but had his playing days cut short due to spinal stenosis.

Arch Manning and his famous uncles

Arch Manning's uncles, Eli and Payton Manning, are well known to every football fan, with both being first-overall round picks.

Eli attended the family's alma mater, the University of Mississippi, and played in the NFL with the New York Giants. He famously defeated Tom Brady's New England Patriots in two Super Bowls.

Arch Manning's uncle, Eli Manning

Meanwhile, Peyton has the right accolades to be called the GOAT, a discussion in which he competes with Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

Peyton betrayed family tradition and attended the University of Tennessee, and would later play with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos in the NFL, earning a title with each team. Famously, he won his second ring in the last game of his career, in Super Bowl 50.

Texas Longhorns victory over Alabama

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns handed the Alabama Crimson Tide its first double-digit loss in Tuscaloosa of the Nick Saban era with a 34-24 win on Saturday.

Texas Alabama Football

In the prime-time game of Week 2, Alabama committed important mistakes that led to unnecessary penalties. The 10 penalties cost Bama 90 yards and two touchdown plays that would have flipped the game at the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers looked like a man on a mission as he calmly guided No. 11 Texas with 349 yards and three touchdown passes. No. 3 Alabama only led for two minutes between the third and fourth quarters. The fourth quarter was all Texas, with the Longhorns outscoring Bama 21-7.