Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns handed the Alabama Crimson Tide the first double-digit loss in Tuscaloosa of the Nick Saban era with a 34-24 win on Saturday.

In the prime-time game of Week 2, Alabama committed important mistakes that led to unnecessary penalties. The 10 penalties cost Bama 90 yards and two touchdown plays that would have flipped the game at the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers looked like a man on a mission, as he calmly led No. 11 Texas with 349 yards and three touchdown passes. No. 3 Alabama only led for two minutes, between the third and fourth quarters. The fourth quarter was all Texas, with the Longhorns outscoring Bama 21-7.

Nick Saban will need to evaluate what this loss means for the program's expectations this year, with Texas making a statement to be considered a playoff contender.

Alabama started the year with a quarterback battle between Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson. In the end, Saban decided to go with Milroe, who performed well in Week 1's 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee and played every snap against Texas.

Did Nick Saban intend to change QBs?

Nick Saban said Saturday that he intended to change quarterbacks after the first-half performance of Jalen Milroe but changed his mind after Milroe's touchdown drive gave Alabama a 16-13 lead with 14 seconds left in the third quarter:

“I did, but when he put the drive together to go down the field and score … I thought that gave him a lot of confidence.”

Milroe and the entire Alabama offense seemed lost at times, unable to find the end zone. He showed lots of athleticism, managing to get away from the Texas defense, who consistently rushed him, several times. The Alabama O-Line looked incapable of protecting their passer during crucial plays.

He gave up two interceptions by throwing passes on bad route reads. He was 14-for-27 for 255 with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Steve Sarkisian is only the third former Nick Saban assistant coach to defeat him.

If Milroe doesn't perform next week versus South Florida, the doubts surrounding him will start to creep in, and it won't be long before Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson get a shot.

Alabama, now ranked No. 10, needs to avoid any further losses for the rest of the season to rectify its season.

The Crimson Tide, have three ranked teams ahead on their schedule (No. 11 Tennessee, No. 14 LSU and No. 17 Ole Miss), with three others (Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State also getting votes) and Texas A&M dropping out of the polls this weekend. Should they do so, they would most likely include a Southeastern Conference title game with No. 1 Georgia.

Texas, which shot up to No. 4 in the rankings, is back.

