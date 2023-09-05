Nick Saban's record against former assistants: Unveiling Alabama HC's coaching dominance

Nick Saban's Alabama taking on Steve Sarkisian's Texas next week is probably the highest-rated game for Week 2 of college football. Before Week 1, many considered Texas a slight favorite, taking into account Bama's quarterback question.

But after a fantastic 56-7 victory over Middle Tennessee and a good showing by QB Jalen Milroe, it seems Alabama is still the team to beat. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has his job cut out in finding a way to beat his former teacher Nick Saban's Crimson Tide.

Sarkisian was the Alabama assistant coach from 2019 to 2020 under Saban, and an analyst and offensive coordinator in 2016. In his spell under Saban, they won two SEC titles (2016 and 2020) and a national championship in 2020.

Given the upcoming battle between these two coaches, this article will explore Saban's record against his former assistant coaches, who became head coaches at other programs.

Nick Saban's record vs. former assistants

Some of Nick Saban's former coaches have gone to be HCs in the NFL

Nick Saban has an overall record of 28-2 when facing teams coached by his former assistants. Recently, Sarkisian was asked about the record on the On3 podcast, to which he replied:

"What’s the record of all the guys that aren’t former assistants against Nick Saban?"

Sarkisian had a more serious answer later on:

"At the end of the day, Coach Saban’s a great coach and we’ve got a ton of respect for him, their program, and what they do, and how they go about their business. He’s got a heck of a team this year, no different than any other year. He gets them prepared, they’re going to be ready to play."

How many of Nick Saban's assistants are head coaches?

Here's a list of all the coaches who have worked for Nick Saban and have gone on to coach their own teams:

Jimbo Fisher, HC Texas A&M

Kirby Smart, HC Georgia

Will Muschamp, HC South Carolina 2016-2020

Jeremy Pruitt, HC Tennessee 2018-2020

Mark Dantonio, HC Michigan State 2007-2019

Lane Kiffin, HC Ole Miss

Derek Dooley, HC Tennessee 2010-2012

Jim McElwain, HC Central Michigan

Bobby Williams, HC Michigan State 2000-2002

Mel Tucker, HC Michigan State

Steve Sarkisian, HC Texas

Butch Jones, HC Arkansas State

Billy Napier, HC Florida

Mario Cristobal, HC Miami

Mike Locksley, HC Maryland

Jason Garrett, HC Dallas Cowboys 2011-2019

Dan Quinn, HC Atlanta Falcons 2015-2020

Mike Mularkey, HC Tennessee Titans 2016-2017

Adam Gse, HC New York Jets 2019-2020

Pat Shurmur, HC New York Giants 2018-2019

Major Applewhite, HC Houston 2017-2018

Geoff Collins, HC Georgia Tech 2019-2022

Curt Cignetti, HC James Madison

Brian Daboll, HC New York Giants

Dan Lanning, HC Oregon

Charles Huff, HC Marshall

As you can see, it is a huge list, which speaks volumes to the level of talent that coach Saban has had on his coaching staff throughout the years.

Former assistants who have coached against Nick Saban

Kirby Smart beat Saban in the CFP championship game

Mark Dantonio, Jimbo Fisher, Derek Dooley, Will Muschamp, Kirby Smart, Jeremy Pruitt, Jim McElwain, Billy Napier, Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian have all faced off against Nick Saban's Alabama.

Has Nick Saban ever lost to a former assistant coach?

Only two former assistant coaches of Nick Saban have ever beaten him, Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart.

How many times has Kirby Smart beaten Nick Saban?

The Georgia coach has a 1-4 record versus Nick Saban. He did so in the most important stage of them all, the national championship game of 2022. Georgia won 33-18.

How many times has Jimbo Fisher beaten Nick Saban?

The Texas A&M HC has beaten Saban once and has an overall record of 1-5 versus the Alabama coach. This happened when the unranked Aggies beat No. 1 Alabama back on Oct. 9, 2021.

