With few days to go for the start of the 2023 season, the ongoing battle for who will be Texas A&M's starting QB seems unresolved. The Aggies are currently ranked No.23 in the AP poll.

They open the season on September 2nd versus New Mexico at home. On week 2, they face the Miami Hurricanes and LA-Monroe on week 3. This is followed by the crucial encounter on week 4 versus the University of Arkansas.

What does the Texas A&M QB depth chart look like for 2023?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

There are two signal callers vying for the starting position in 2023. Former 5-star recruit sophomore Conner Weigman and senior southpaw Max Johnson. Behind them, there are two other QBs, freshman Marcel Reed and redshirt senior Blake Bost.

Johnson is one of the candidates to start this year for Texas A&M

Conner Weigman vs Max Johnson - Stats and strengths

Conner threw for 898 yards with eight TDs last year with a passer rating of 132.3. He averaged 6.8 yards per pass. On the other hand, the transferee from LSU Max Johnson, who in his best year with the Tigers, threw for 2814 yards with 27 TDs and six INTs. In that 2021 season, he had a passer rating of 144.4 and averaged 7.5 yards per pass.

Johnson is clearly the most experienced player out of the two, but undeniably Weigman has the higher ceiling. The truth is Weigman has at least two seasons more to give the team and his development isn't nearly done. Both led the team as Texas A&M's starting QB to impressive victories last year over ranked teams, Weigman over No.5 LSU and Johnson over No.13 Florida and No.10 Arkansas.

Which QB candidate's playing style fits best with the offensive system?

Trying to answer who is a better fit for Texas A&M's starting QB comes down to what the Aggies want to achieve in the short and long term. Weigman has the potential to be a top dual-threat QB, a very reliable one too having thrown zero interceptions in his first year.

He would give head coach Jimbo Fisher and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino more options, but a learning curve is to be expected. If I was eyeing a 2024 College Football Playoff run, given the extended 12-team format for next season, I would develop Weigman.

On the other hand, if the Aggies want a steady hand at the helm this year that could take them to a bowl, I would go with Johnson.

Who was Texas A&M's starting QB in the last 5 Years?

In 2022 Texas A&M's starting QB Max Johnson suffered a season-ending hand injury on week 5 versus Mississippi State. For the rest of the season, playtime would be divided between Haynes King and Conner Weigman. In 2021 the starter was Zach Calzada and in 2020,2019 and 2018 it was Kellen Mond.

Kellen Mond was the starter for several years at A&M

Texas A&M's starting QB in 2022

Johnson was the designated starter, but due to injury, King and Weigman filled in. Johnson threw for 517 yards with 3 TDs in four games before he was out for the season.

King would then start five games and throw 1220 yards with seven TDs and six INTs before being replaced by Weigman who threw for 898 yards with eight TDs. The Aggies had a losing record of 5-7 and King would transfer to Georgia Tech.

Texas A&M's starting QB in 2021

Zach Calzada was the starter in 2023 and he would throw for 2185 yards with 17 TDs and nine INTs. At 124, his passer rating wasn't the best and neither was his 56.3% completion percentage.

Nonetheless, the Aggies went 8-4 but were unable to participate in the Gator Bowl due to COVID-19. Calzada would transfer to Auburn the next year.

Prediction: Who will be Texas A&M's starting QB in 2023?

We believe the most likely scenario is that Weigmer will start the season for the Aggies but will share a significant number of snaps with Johnson.

This way, the five-star recruit can continue to develop under the tutelage of a veteran QB like Johnson. Having Johnson gives some peace of mind to coach Fisher, who can count on the veteran signal-caller to step in at any moment if the young sophomore falters.