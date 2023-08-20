Who will be the LSU's starting QB in 2023? Exploring QB battle between Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier, and more

The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the nation, and many observers believe the school has a fair chance of making it to this season's College Football Playoff. LSU is coming from a 10-4 season last year, in which it reached the SEC championship game but lost 50-30 to Georgia.

LSU starts its 2023 CFB season with a matchup of heavyweights on Sept. 3 against the No.8 Florida State Seminoles. Then the Tigers head out to Grambling State, Mississippi State and Arkansas on Weeks 2, 3 and 4. LSU is a heavy favorite in all these encounters.

Jayden Daniels looks to be returning as LSU's starting quarterback for the 2023 season. Daniels transferred to Louisiana State University in 2022 after spending two seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Behind him are four other signal callers: redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, true freshman Rickie Collins, redshirt senior Matt O'Dowd and senior Matt Hemsley.

Nussmeier is the most serious competition Daniel faces, if you could call it a competition, having shared snaps with him when he went down with an injury last season.

How good is Jayden Daniels?

Daniels led the Tigers to a 10-4 mark in his first year as their starting quarterback. He threw for 2913 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions, with a completion percentage of 68.6%.

More significantly, he ran for 885 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns. He is a true dual-threat quarterback. At his best, he looks like a Heisman Trophy contender.

Which QB candidate's playing style fits best with LSU's offensive system?

The Tigers face the Seminoles in Week 1

Given his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback, Jayden Daniels fits right in the Southeastern Conference that has produced its fair share of such signal-callers: Dak Prescott, Johny Manziel, Cam Newton and Tim Tebow, to name a few.

In 2022, Daniels had the most prolific rushing season by a quarterback in the Tigers' history. He is also the most experienced QB on the team, being a four-year starter.

Coach Brian Kelly started him in the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl despite an injury and a loss in the SEC championship game versus Georgia. He did share some snaps with Garrett Nussmeier, nonetheless.

Nussmeier threw for a measly 800 yards with five TDs and four INTs in 2022. With a QB that is almost as likely to throw a touchdown as he is an interception, we believe Daniel's job is secure.

Fighting Tigers' starting QBs in the last 5 years

Burrow was the last truly star QB for the Tigers

Jayden Daniels started for the 2022 season for LSU after spending three seasons with the Sun Devils in Arizona. Five years ago in 2018, the Tigers' starter was Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.

Burrow had transferred from Ohio State and, in 2019, would be the Heisman Trophy winner, leading the Fighting Tigers to a national title win over Davo Sweeny's Clemson Tigers.

In 2020, the Tigers would show a plethora of quarterbacks, including Myles Brennan, Max Johnson and T.J. Finley. In 2021 Max Johnson would be the starter.

Tigers starting QB in 2022

Jayden Daniels had a passer rating of 144.5 and a QBR of 79.2. He had a solid rushing game with 885 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He led the Tigers to a Citrus Bowl victory but went down with an injury in their SEC championship game defeat.

Tigers starting QB in 2021

Max Johnson threw for 2814 yards in his sophomore season as LSU's starting quarterback. He accrued 27 touchdowns and six interceptions but also ran 41 yards.

Johnson's passer completion percentage was 60.3, and his passer rating 144.4. The Tigers went 6-7 that season, with a Texas Bowl defeat against Kansas State to end the season.