Joe Burrow throwing football without leg sleeve ahead of Bengals' preseason game: Report

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury in training camp a couple of weeks ago. Since then, he has been sidelined and there have been doubts about his availability for the Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns.

While the injury is not that serious, the franchise is in no rush to bring their quarterback back into action. As a result, he might miss more time than expected, however, Burrow was seen making good progress toward his recovery ahead of Bengals preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Mark Slaughter recently posted a video of Joe Burrow throwing footballs without wearing a leg sleeve, and it is a positive sight for everyone.

Bengals HC believes Joe Burrow will be out for several weeks

Joe Burrow: Bengals Camp Football

After Burrow got hurt, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor came out and said that the quarterback will be sidelined for several weeks.

His stance hasn't changed still, and in a recent interview, Taylor didn't change the timeline that the franchise is expecting for Joe Burrow to recover. Ja'Marr Chase also stated that he wants his quarterback to take as much time as possible because the team can manage to play without him at the start of the season.

Burrow is the kind of player who wouldn't want to miss games if he is healthy enough. Due to it, it will be interesting to see if he misses the start of the season as that could put the Bengals in a tough spot.

The Bengals begin their season with games against the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens, and if Burrow is unavailable to play, they are likely to lose both of them. Following that, their schedule gets a bit easier, but the franchise would love to have their star player back in action sooner than later.

The Bengals are the favorites to win the AFC North

Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals Camp Football

The Bengals are coming off successive AFC North division titles and are favorites to win it this year as well. However, winning it this year will be quite tough as all the teams in their division have improved this offseason.

Deshaun Watson will be better than he was last year, while Kenny Pickett is projected to take a leap in his sophomore season. Furthermore, a healthy Lamar Jackson with Odell Beckham Jr. will be tough to handle for any team, which is why the Bengals need Joe Burrow back healthy as soon as possible.