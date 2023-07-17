College Football
How hot is Jimbo Fisher's hot seat at Texas A&M? Aggies HC needs strong season in 2023 if he wants to keep College Station gig

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 17, 2023 23:21 IST
Florida v Texas A&amp;M
Is Jimbo Fisher on the hot seat to be fired by Texas A&M?

Jimbo Fisher started strong with Texas A&M, leading the Aggies to 9-4, 8-5, 9-1 and 8-4 records but last season went 5-7 (2-6 Southeastern Conference). It was the program's first losing season and the first time failing to qualify for a bowl game since 2008.

Now, after last year's disappointment, is he on the hot seat and at the risk of being fired if Texas A&M has a bad season?

Will Jimbo Fisher be fired if the Aggies have another bad season?

Jimbo Fisher is in the middle of a lengthy contract extension, so in terms of his contract and how much the buyout is, he likely isn't on the hot seat at all, given that his contract is the largest in college football history to be fully guaranteed.

Fisher was hired by Texas A&M in December 2017, signing a 10-year, $75 million contract. He then signed a 10-year, fully guaranteed contract extension on Sept. 1, 2021, that will pay him $95 million through 2031.

Although the 2022 season was frustrating for the Aggies, if Fisher is fired, the buyout is a hefty price to pay. Here is what the college would have to owe Fisher should they fire him early:

  • 2023: $76,800,000
  • 2024: $67,550,000
  • 2025: $58,200,000
  • 2026: $48,750,000
  • 2027: $39,200,000
  • 2028: $29,550,000
  • 2029: $19,800,000
  • 2030: $9,950,000

The buyout price would likely keep A&M from firing him until the 2029 season, when the number is less than $20 million. Having to owe Fisher over $75 million to not coach for the next several years is a move that the college likely won't want to do.

Along with the fact that Fisher has a fully guaranteed deal through the 2031 season, history shows he is an excellent coach. Although last season did not go the Aggies' way, Texas A&M has an open quarterback competition which should bring some hope to Aggies fans.

Ultimately, no matter how bad A&M does this season, it seems highly unlikely Fisher will be fired or is even on the hot seat.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
