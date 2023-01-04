Bowl wins by Conference for 2022-23 season: SEC and AAC rule the roost, Big 12 majorly disappoint

The SEC, Big 10, and AAC conference teams have dominated the Bowl wins this season. However, the Big 12 conference had the worst Bowl record among the competition.

Here, we take a look at how each conference fared, along with their record in Bowl games.

The American Athletic Conference had seven teams (in Bold) playing in Bowl games and finished with a 4-3 record:

Louisville 24 - Cincinnati 7 | Fenway Bowl

| Fenway Bowl BYU 24 - SMU 23 | New Mexico Bowl

| New Mexico Bowl Houston 23 - Louisiana 16 | Independence Bowl

- Louisiana 16 | Independence Bowl Memphis 38 - Utah State 10 | First Responder Bowl

- Utah State 10 | First Responder Bowl East Carolina 53 - Coastal Carolina 29 | Birmingham Bowl

- Coastal Carolina 29 | Birmingham Bowl Duke 30 - UCF 13 | Military Bowl

| Military Bowl Tulane 46 - USC 45 | Cotton Bowl

The ACC Conference had nine teams (in Bold) playing in Bowl games and managed five Bowl wins with four losses:

Louisville 24 - Cincinnati 7 | Fenway Bowl

- Cincinnati 7 | Fenway Bowl Wake Forest 27 - Missouri 17 | Gasparilla Bowl

- Missouri 17 | Gasparilla Bowl Duke 30 - UCF 13 | Military Bowl

- UCF 13 | Military Bowl Oregon 28 - North Carolina 27 | Holiday Bowl

| Holiday Bowl Minnesota 28 - Syracuse 20 | Pinstripe Bowl

| Pinstripe Bowl Florida State 35 - Oklahoma 32 | Cheez-It Bowl

- Oklahoma 32 | Cheez-It Bowl Maryland 16 - NC State 12 | Duke's Mayo Bowl

| Duke's Mayo Bowl Pitt 37 - UCLA 35 | Sun Bowl

- UCLA 35 | Sun Bowl Tennessee 31 - Clemson 14 | Orange Bowl

The Big 12 conference had eight teams (in Bold) but managed only two Bowl wins with six defeats:

Air Force 30 - Baylor 15 | Armed Forces Bowl

| Armed Forces Bowl Wisconsin 24 - Oklahoma State 17 | Guaranteed Rate Bowl

| Guaranteed Rate Bowl Arkansas 55 - Kansas 53 (3OT) | Liberty Bowl

(3OT) | Liberty Bowl Texas Tech 42 - Ole Miss 25 | Texas Bowl

- Ole Miss 25 | Texas Bowl Florida State 35 - Oklahoma 32 | Cheez-It Bowl

| Cheez-It Bowl Washington 27 - Texas 20 | Alamo Bowl

| Alamo Bowl Alabama 45 - Kansas State 20 | Sugar Bowl

| Sugar Bowl TCU 51 - Michigan 45| CFP Semifinal | Fiesta Bowl

The Big Ten conference had nine teams (in Bold) but managed five Bowl wins and four defeats:

Wisconsin 24 - Oklahoma State 17 | Guaranteed Rate Bowl

- Oklahoma State 17 | Guaranteed Rate Bowl Minnesota 28 - Syracuse 20 | Pinstripe Bowl

- Syracuse 20 | Pinstripe Bowl Maryland 16 - NC State 12 | Duke's Mayo Bowl

- NC State 12 | Duke's Mayo Bowl Iowa 21 - Kentucky 0 | Music City Bowl

- Kentucky 0 | Music City Bowl TCU 51 - Michigan 45 | CFP Semifinal | Fiesta Bowl

| CFP Semifinal | Fiesta Bowl Georgia 42 - Ohio State 41 | CFP Semifinal | Peach Bowl

| CFP Semifinal | Peach Bowl Mississippi State 19 - Illinois 10 | ReliaQuest Bowl

| ReliaQuest Bowl LSU 63 - Purdue 7 | Citrus Bowl

| Citrus Bowl Penn State 35 - Utah 21 | Rose Bowl

The C-USA Conference had six teams (in Bold) and managed three Bowl wins as well as three defeats:

UAB 24 - Miami (Ohio) 20 | Bahamas Bowl

- Miami (Ohio) 20 | Bahamas Bowl Troy 18 - UTSA 12 | Cure Bowl

| Cure Bowl Southern Miss 38 - Rice 24 | LendingTree Bowl

| LendingTree Bowl Boise State 35 - North Texas 32 | Frisco Bowl

| Frisco Bowl Western Kentucky 44 - South Alabama 23 | New Orleans Bowl

- South Alabama 23 | New Orleans Bowl Middle Tennessee 25 - San Diego State 23 | Hawai'i Bowl

The Independent Conference had five teams (in Bold), managing three Bowl wins and two defeats:

BYU 24 - SMU 23 | New Mexico Bowl

- SMU 23 | New Mexico Bowl Marshall 28 - UConn 14 | Myrtle Beach Bowl

| Myrtle Beach Bowl Toledo 21 - Liberty 19 | Boca Raton Bowl

| Boca Raton Bowl New Mexico State 24 - Bowling Green 19 | Quick Lane Bowl

- Bowling Green 19 | Quick Lane Bowl Notre Dame 45 - South Carolina 38 | Gator Bowl

The MAC Conference had six teams (in Bold) and managed an impressive four Bowl wins and two defeats:

UAB 24 - Miami (Ohio) 20 | Bahamas Bowl

| Bahamas Bowl Eastern Michigan 41 - San Jose State 27 | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

- San Jose State 27 | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Toledo 21 - Liberty 19 | Boca Raton Bowl

- Liberty 19 | Boca Raton Bowl New Mexico State 24 - Bowling Green 19 | Quick Lane Bowl

| Quick Lane Bowl Buffalo 23 - Georgia Southern 21 | Camellia Bowl

- Georgia Southern 21 | Camellia Bowl Ohio 30 - Wyoming 27 (OT) | Arizona Bowl

The Mountain West Conference had seven teams (in Bold) and managed three Bowl wins with four losses:

Fresno State 29 - Washington State 6 | LA Bowl

- Washington State 6 | LA Bowl Boise State 35 - North Texas 32 | Frisco Bowl

- North Texas 32 | Frisco Bowl Eastern Michigan 41 - San Jose State 27 | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

| Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Air Force 30 - Baylor 15 | Armed Forces Bowl

- Baylor 15 | Armed Forces Bowl Middle Tennessee 25 - San Diego State 23 | Hawai'i Bowl

| Hawai'i Bowl Memphis 38 - Utah State 10 | First Responder Bowl

| First Responder Bowl Ohio 30 - Wyoming 27 (OT) | Arizona Bowl

The Pac-12 conference had seven teams (in Bold) and finished with five Bowl wins and two defeats:

Oregon State 30 - Florida 3 | Las Vegas Bowl

- Florida 3 | Las Vegas Bowl Fresno State 29 - Washington State 6 | LA Bowl

| LA Bowl Oregon 28 - North Carolina 27 | Holiday Bowl

- North Carolina 27 | Holiday Bowl Washington 27 - Texas 20 | Alamo Bowl

- Texas 20 | Alamo Bowl Pitt 37 - UCLA 35 | Sun Bowl

| Sun Bowl Tulane 46 - USC 45 | Cotton Bowl

- USC 45 | Cotton Bowl Penn State 35 - Utah 21 | Rose Bowl

The SEC Conference had eleven teams (in Bold) and finished with six Bowl wins and five losses:

Oregon State 30 - Florida 3 | Las Vegas Bowl

| Las Vegas Bowl Wake Forest 27 - Missouri 17 | Gasparilla Bowl

| Gasparilla Bowl Arkansas 55 - Kansas 53 (3OT) | Liberty Bowl

- Kansas 53 (3OT) | Liberty Bowl Texas Tech 42 - Ole Miss 25 | Texas Bowl

| Texas Bowl Notre Dame 45 - South Carolina 38 | Gator Bowl

| Gator Bowl Tennessee 31 - Clemson 14 | Orange Bowl

- Clemson 14 | Orange Bowl Alabama 45 - Kansas State 20 | Sugar Bowl

- Kansas State 20 | Sugar Bowl Iowa 21 - Kentucky 0 | Music City Bowl

| Music City Bowl Georgia 42 - Ohio State 41 | CFP Semifinal

- Ohio State 41 | CFP Semifinal Mississippi State 19 - Illinois 10 | ReliaQuest Bowl

- Illinois 10 | ReliaQuest Bowl LSU 63 - Purdue 7 | Citrus Bowl

The Sun Belt Conference had seven teams (in Bold) with three Bowl wins and four losses:

Troy 18 - UTSA 12 | Cure Bowl

- UTSA 12 | Cure Bowl Southern Miss 38 - Rice 24 | LendingTree Bowl

- Rice 24 | LendingTree Bowl Marshall 28 - UConn 14 | Myrtle Beach Bowl

- UConn 14 | Myrtle Beach Bowl Western Kentucky 44 - South Alabama 23 | New Orleans Bowl

| New Orleans Bowl Houston 23 - Louisiana 16 | Independence Bowl

| Independence Bowl Buffalo 23 - Georgia Southern 21 | Camellia Bowl

| Camellia Bowl East Carolina 53 - Coastal Carolina 29 | Birmingham Bowl

Did the SEC or ACC have more Bowl wins this season?

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stenson Bennett

In total, the SEC had six teams that won Bowl games in comparison to the ACC's five teams that came away with victories. However, the MAC Conference had the best winning percentage with a 4-2 record.

The college football season for the 2022-23 campaign is now in its final stretch with just one game remaining. The national championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs is scheduled for January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Poll : 0 votes