Bowl wins by Conference for 2022-23 season: SEC and AAC rule the roost, Big 12 majorly disappoint

The SEC, Big 10, and AAC conference teams have dominated the Bowl wins this season. However, the Big 12 conference had the worst Bowl record among the competition.
Here, we take a look at how each conference fared, along with their record in Bowl games.
The American Athletic Conference had seven teams (in Bold) playing in Bowl games and finished with a 4-3 record:
- Louisville 24 - Cincinnati 7 | Fenway Bowl
- BYU 24 - SMU 23 | New Mexico Bowl
- Houston 23 - Louisiana 16 | Independence Bowl
- Memphis 38 - Utah State 10 | First Responder Bowl
- East Carolina 53 - Coastal Carolina 29 | Birmingham Bowl
- Duke 30 - UCF 13 | Military Bowl
- Tulane 46 - USC 45 | Cotton Bowl
The ACC Conference had nine teams (in Bold) playing in Bowl games and managed five Bowl wins with four losses:
- Louisville 24 - Cincinnati 7 | Fenway Bowl
- Wake Forest 27 - Missouri 17 | Gasparilla Bowl
- Duke 30 - UCF 13 | Military Bowl
- Oregon 28 - North Carolina 27 | Holiday Bowl
- Minnesota 28 - Syracuse 20 | Pinstripe Bowl
- Florida State 35 - Oklahoma 32 | Cheez-It Bowl
- Maryland 16 - NC State 12 | Duke's Mayo Bowl
- Pitt 37 - UCLA 35 | Sun Bowl
- Tennessee 31 - Clemson 14 | Orange Bowl
The Big 12 conference had eight teams (in Bold) but managed only two Bowl wins with six defeats:
- Air Force 30 - Baylor 15 | Armed Forces Bowl
- Wisconsin 24 - Oklahoma State 17| Guaranteed Rate Bowl
- Arkansas 55 - Kansas 53 (3OT) | Liberty Bowl
- Texas Tech 42 - Ole Miss 25 | Texas Bowl
- Florida State 35 - Oklahoma 32 | Cheez-It Bowl
- Washington 27 - Texas 20 | Alamo Bowl
- Alabama 45 - Kansas State 20 | Sugar Bowl
- TCU 51 - Michigan 45| CFP Semifinal | Fiesta Bowl
The Big Ten conference had nine teams (in Bold) but managed five Bowl wins and four defeats:
- Wisconsin 24 - Oklahoma State 17 | Guaranteed Rate Bowl
- Minnesota 28 - Syracuse 20 | Pinstripe Bowl
- Maryland 16 - NC State 12 | Duke's Mayo Bowl
- Iowa 21 - Kentucky 0 | Music City Bowl
- TCU 51 - Michigan 45 | CFP Semifinal | Fiesta Bowl
- Georgia 42 - Ohio State 41 | CFP Semifinal | Peach Bowl
- Mississippi State 19 - Illinois 10 | ReliaQuest Bowl
- LSU 63 - Purdue 7 | Citrus Bowl
- Penn State 35 - Utah 21 | Rose Bowl
The C-USA Conference had six teams (in Bold) and managed three Bowl wins as well as three defeats:
- UAB 24 - Miami (Ohio) 20 | Bahamas Bowl
- Troy 18 - UTSA 12 | Cure Bowl
- Southern Miss 38 - Rice 24 | LendingTree Bowl
- Boise State 35 - North Texas 32 | Frisco Bowl
- Western Kentucky 44 - South Alabama 23 | New Orleans Bowl
- Middle Tennessee 25 - San Diego State 23 | Hawai'i Bowl
The Independent Conference had five teams (in Bold), managing three Bowl wins and two defeats:
- BYU 24 - SMU 23 | New Mexico Bowl
- Marshall 28 - UConn 14 | Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Toledo 21 - Liberty 19 | Boca Raton Bowl
- New Mexico State 24 - Bowling Green 19 | Quick Lane Bowl
- Notre Dame 45 - South Carolina 38 | Gator Bowl
The MAC Conference had six teams (in Bold) and managed an impressive four Bowl wins and two defeats:
- UAB 24 - Miami (Ohio) 20 | Bahamas Bowl
- Eastern Michigan 41 - San Jose State 27 | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
- Toledo 21 - Liberty 19 | Boca Raton Bowl
- New Mexico State 24 - Bowling Green 19 | Quick Lane Bowl
- Buffalo 23 - Georgia Southern 21 | Camellia Bowl
- Ohio 30 - Wyoming 27 (OT) | Arizona Bowl
The Mountain West Conference had seven teams (in Bold) and managed three Bowl wins with four losses:
- Fresno State 29 - Washington State 6 | LA Bowl
- Boise State 35 - North Texas 32 | Frisco Bowl
- Eastern Michigan 41 - San Jose State 27 | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
- Air Force 30 - Baylor 15 | Armed Forces Bowl
- Middle Tennessee 25 - San Diego State 23 | Hawai'i Bowl
- Memphis 38 - Utah State 10 | First Responder Bowl
- Ohio 30 - Wyoming 27 (OT) | Arizona Bowl
The Pac-12 conference had seven teams (in Bold) and finished with five Bowl wins and two defeats:
- Oregon State 30 - Florida 3 | Las Vegas Bowl
- Fresno State 29 - Washington State 6 | LA Bowl
- Oregon 28 - North Carolina 27 | Holiday Bowl
- Washington 27 - Texas 20 | Alamo Bowl
- Pitt 37 - UCLA 35 | Sun Bowl
- Tulane 46 - USC 45 | Cotton Bowl
- Penn State 35 - Utah 21 | Rose Bowl
The SEC Conference had eleven teams (in Bold) and finished with six Bowl wins and five losses:
- Oregon State 30 - Florida 3 | Las Vegas Bowl
- Wake Forest 27 - Missouri 17 | Gasparilla Bowl
- Arkansas 55 - Kansas 53 (3OT) | Liberty Bowl
- Texas Tech 42 - Ole Miss 25 | Texas Bowl
- Notre Dame 45 - South Carolina 38 | Gator Bowl
- Tennessee 31 - Clemson 14 | Orange Bowl
- Alabama 45 - Kansas State 20 | Sugar Bowl
- Iowa 21 - Kentucky 0 | Music City Bowl
- Georgia 42 - Ohio State 41 | CFP Semifinal
- Mississippi State 19 - Illinois 10 | ReliaQuest Bowl
- LSU 63 - Purdue 7 | Citrus Bowl
The Sun Belt Conference had seven teams (in Bold) with three Bowl wins and four losses:
- Troy 18 - UTSA 12 | Cure Bowl
- Southern Miss 38 - Rice 24 | LendingTree Bowl
- Marshall 28 - UConn 14 | Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Western Kentucky 44 - South Alabama 23 | New Orleans Bowl
- Houston 23 - Louisiana 16 | Independence Bowl
- Buffalo 23 - Georgia Southern 21 | Camellia Bowl
- East Carolina 53 - Coastal Carolina 29 | Birmingham Bowl
Did the SEC or ACC have more Bowl wins this season?
In total, the SEC had six teams that won Bowl games in comparison to the ACC's five teams that came away with victories. However, the MAC Conference had the best winning percentage with a 4-2 record.
The college football season for the 2022-23 campaign is now in its final stretch with just one game remaining. The national championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs is scheduled for January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.