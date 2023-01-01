Matt Carpenter recently signed with the San Diego Padres after a career-reviving run with the New York Yankees. Presumably, he is entirely focused on the upcoming season and remaining a potent hitter for a team with genuine World Series aspirations.

However, at least for last night, his attention was elsewhere. Last night, his former college, Texas Christian University, was playing in the College Football Playoff against Michigan.

The star slugger took to Twitter to show his school pride and enjoyment.

"Frogs are headed to the national championship game!!!! Hypnotoad."

Michigan was a huge favorite and TCU was seen as a team that shouldn't have even been there.

Their lack of competition was cited and many fans and pundits believed teams like Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson, all ranked below TCU, were more deserving.

Many expected Carpenter's former college to get blown out, but they didn't. Instead, they shocked the world and upset Michigan after a thrilling 51-45 victory.

They'll head to the CFP National Championship against top-ranked Georgia, who survived an upset bid by Ohio State, who missed a game-winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter.

When that happens, Carpenter will again turn his attention to the football field instead of the baseball diamond.

What is Matt Carpenter's new contract?

Matt Carpenter signed with the New York Yankees early last year and proceeded to play like a Hall of Fame hitter. He recorded a 212 wRC+, though admittedly in less at bats than other players.

For comparison, Aaron Judge's historic, record-setting campaign came with a 207 wRC+. In a short time frame, Carpenter was 5% better than Judge.

Matt Carpenter was a revelation with the New York Yankees

He parlayed that, and may have saved his career in the process, into a new deal with the San Diego Padres. He signed for two years and $12 million, with a player option in the final year.

The Padres made a run to the NLCS last season without Fernando Tatis Jr. When they have him, Carpenter and new addition Xander Bogaerts next season, they will be a very dangerous opponent for anyone in the National League.

