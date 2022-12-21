Following a brief but resurgent stint with the New York Yankees, Matt Carpenter has signed with the San Diego Padres. The longtime St. Louis Cardinal joined the Yankees last season and proceeded to hit the ball better than he ever had.

According to AJ Cassavell, the Padres have inked the hitter to a one year contract with a player option.

AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell The Padres and Matt Carpenter have agreed to a deal for 2023 with a player option for the 2024 season, per a source. Carpenter will play something of a utility role in San Diego -- some 1B, LF, RF, DH and potentially backup 2B and 3B as well. The Padres and Matt Carpenter have agreed to a deal for 2023 with a player option for the 2024 season, per a source. Carpenter will play something of a utility role in San Diego -- some 1B, LF, RF, DH and potentially backup 2B and 3B as well.

Carpenter suffered an injury that cost him the last few months of the regular season and caused him to be ineffective in brief postseason action, but he proved he can still be a potent hitter.

The Padres are counting on that. They added Xander Bogaerts to a core that features Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., so clearly they're not happy with an NLCS appearance.

Tatis will miss part of next season due to a PED suspension, but the lineup the Padres can construct got a lot more potent when that time comes.

It also provides them with incredible defensive versatility. Carpenter doesn't feature a Gold Glove at any position, but he can fill in at many places. As Casavell mentioned, he may play outfield and first base as well as second or third base if necessary.

How good was Matt Carpenter last season?

Following his tenure with the Cardinals, it didn't look like Matt Carpenter had much left in the tank. However, playing in Yankee Stadium seemed to completely revitalize him.

He posted absurd numbers, albeit in a smaller sample size. In 47 games, he recorded a 2.3 fWAR. Over the course of a full season, that would be about 7.3 fWAR.

Matt Carpenter hit at an elite level last year

He recorded an absurd 217 wRC+. Aaron Judge, in his all-time historic and record-breaking season, only had a 207. That total would have qualified for the fourth-highest of all-time, just ahead of Barry Bonds in 2003.

