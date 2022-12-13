Fernando Tatis Jr. contract: Does the Padres superstar make more than new teammate Xander Bogaerts?

Fernando Tatis Jr. might be out of a position in San Diego after the Padres brought in Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts plays shortstop, as does the incumbent superstar.

However, Tatis can play the outfield, a place he might be headed after Bogaerts' mega contract.

The former Boston Red Sox star was signed for 11 years and $280 million for one of the longest and largest contracts handed out this offseason. He now makes $25 million a year in base salary.

Is that more than Tatis? Despite being signed to a massive contract, Bogaerts is not the highest paid player in San Diego. A couple of seasons ago, mega contracts were being handed out to superstars left and right.

Since he was one of the best and youngest stars in baseball, the Padres' shortstop was one of the recipients. He signed a massive 14-year, $340 million contract. His contract increases over time, so he will eventually make $36 million a year.

Currently, however, his AAV is just $24.2 million, so it is slightly less than Bogaerts' contract. However, neither of them make the most per year on the Padres.

Star third baseman and 2022 MVP finalist Manny Machado earns $30 million a season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. contract: When will the superstar shortstop become a free agent?

When he signed, the star shortstop signed one of the longest contracts in sports history. To this day, no one in baseball has a longer contract. Bryce Harper and Giancarlo Stanton have 13, Mike Trout has 12, as does Mookie Betts and Julio Rodriguez.

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Angels

Tatis' contract was for 14 years. It ends in 2034, with him being able to enter unrestricted free agency at the time. Unlike a lot of these other mega contracts, it might not be the last for him.

He will be 35 at the time, which isn't exactly retirement age. Bogaerts will be 41 when his contract ends. Harper will be 39. Aaron Judge will be 40. They probably won't sign another contract, but the All-Star shortstop definitely could.

Whether that is with San Diego or not remains to be seen, especially after a recent PED suspension.

Poll : 0 votes