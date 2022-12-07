After a long and stressful saga for New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants fans, Aaron Judge has finally signed a contract. Per reports, he has agreed to stay with the Yankees for nine years. Jon Morosi, among other MLB reporters, reported on the deal.

This comes after early reports said he was signing with the Giants. Jon Heyman jumped the gun and reported that he had agreed to a deal. It wasn't until 10 minutes later that he corrected his mistake.

Rather than let fans of both teams sit in that anxiety, the MVP agreed to a deal the very next morning. However, for Giants fans who thought he was heading to the Bay Area, this news is definitely disappointing.

Many Yankees fans are incredibly relieved that this saga is finally over.

Despite a false report sending MLB fans into a frenzy last night, this report appears to be far more legitimate. It looks as if the star outfielder is in the Bronx for a long time. He may not play anywhere else for his entire career.

Now that Judge has signed, what's next for the Yankees?

With Judge officially back on the roster, and a massive, 6'7" hole in the outfield filled, the Yankees can focus on other free agents. They had reportedly said that they weren't really focusing on anyone but their MVP.

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees

They've been in talks with Carlos Rodon, and with both Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom off the market, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them put the full-court press on the ace.

They also need another corner outfielder. Andrew Benintendi, last year's trade acquisition, is on the market. So is former Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley.

Cross-town rival New York Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo is an intruiging option, too. They've also expressed interest in Bryan Reynolds, who wants a trade away from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At shortstop, they may not sign anyone, but it'll be difficult to ignore Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa or Xander Bogaerts in what is a position of need.

Despite spending so much money on Judge, the Yankees likely aren't done yet.

