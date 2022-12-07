The San Francisco Giants have reportedly made a contract offer to Aaron Judge worth $360 million. The length of the deal was not mentioned, but it is expected to be nine to ten years. This would make Judge the highest-paid position player in MLB history. The New York Yankees remain in pursuit of Judge, but it is unclear if they will top this offer.

As if the idea of playing for his hometown team wasn't enough, Judge has been given more incentive to join the Giants. The reigning American League MVP is coming off one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history. It is no surprise that he is receiving big money offers. But few expected an offer this big.

News of the San Francisco Giants' offer was reported on Twitter by MLB insider Jon Heyman.

It is expected that Aaron Judge will re-sign with the Yankees. Despite this, many insiders around the league foresee a scenario where he ends up with the Giants.

The Giants' reported offer to Judge is definitely enticing. Even fans of the New York Yankees didn't expect a competing offer to reach these heights.

Aaron Judge was the best player in the leagye last season. That isn't likely to change in 2023. The main fear with signing Judge is the length of the contract. He will certainly be worth the money for the first few years of the deal. But it starts to get risky once he reaches his late 30's.

Some players decline quicker than others. The Giants and Yankees are banking on his age not playing a factor for the foreseeable future.

For the San Francisco Giants, the Judge signing goes beyond what he can do on the field. He would instantly become the face of their franchise. The hometown kid who comes back to play for his city is a narrative that will generate enormous interest in the team.

This offer from the San Francisco Giants shows how committed they are to winning a championship.

The San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees 2023 season's hinge on Aaron Judge's decision

It is rare for a baseball player to hold as much power as Aaron Judge does in free agency. The fortunes of two storied franchises rests on his upcoming decision.

Whether it is the New York Yankees or San Francisco Giants, Judge will be making record-breaking money.

