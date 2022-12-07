MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Aaron Judge was heading to the San Francisco Giants. Twitter went crazy for a couple of minutes as they thought it was legit coming from Heyman. But it turned out not to be true.

He quickly deleted his tweets and issued an apology, but the damage was already done. It was a major blunder in the heat of baseball's free agency. It has to be tough being Jon Heyman at the moment.

It was a wild couple of minutes as the story progressed. San Francisco fans cheered while New York Yankees fans were in disarray. Fans then flipped sides as it was reported that Aaron Judge still hadn't made a decision.

He's no stranger when it comes to fans bashing him on social media. Baseball fans took their opportunity to roast Heyman on Twitter, and they weren't going to let him get off easy on this mistake.

"This is embarrassing, Jon" one fan responded.

"Way to go, Jon! Everyone's so desperate to be first they don't even wait for a confirmation. Lmao" said another fan.

Baseball fans are pointing out how bad this is. Even if the facts are there, reporters are considerably more concerned with breaking the story first than they are with getting the story right. It's something that has plagued the media for quite some time now. With as big a platform as Jon Heyman has, you'd think he would be committed to the facts first.

Jon Heyman's Aaron Judge tweet isn't his first mistake

This Aaron Judge mistake on Twitter wasn't even close to Jon Heyman's first rodeo. He's made plenty of tweets that have resulted in spelling errors, missing facts, and terrible opinions.

When Josh Donaldson was accused of making a racist statement towards Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Heyman defended Donaldson. He stated that immediately judging Donaldson as racist wasn't right. He described the comment as inappropriate instead of racist.

As a rule, always double-check anything that Heyman reports.

