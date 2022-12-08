The San Diego Padres just added Xander Bogaerts, who plays the same position as Fernando Tatis Jr. does- shortstop. The Padres didn't need a shortstop, as the incumbent is one of the most electric players in baseball, but they struck out on signing Aaron Judge and pivoted to the former Boston Red Sox star.

This creates an interesting scenario. While Tatis is suspended for a chunk of the 2023 season due to a PED violation, he will return eventually and will be around for a long time, just like Bogaerts.

The Padres had teased moving him to the outfield and now may be forced to. Fox Sports analyst Rich Ohrnberger believes that is a foregone conclusion.

"Fernando Tatis Jr. is now officially an outfielder."

He has struggled in the infield, committing a lot of errors. However, Bogaerts isn't exactly a defensive wizard, either. Last year, he recorded 5 defensive runs saved. That is a good total, but it's the only time he's been a positive defender in his entire career.

Cumulatively, he has -50 DRS. The Padres star has -9 at shortstop in the three years he played there. In the outfield, in admittedly very sparing playing time, he has 0 defensive runs saved.

Where will Fernando Tatis play now?

Positional versatility is key, especially in a day and age in baseball where stars get rested routinely. Tatis will probably move to the outfield and become the full time left fielder, since Juan Soto patrols right field and Trent Grisham isn't moving from center.

However, he will move around and probably play right field to spell Soto and will undoubtedly play shortstop to spell Bogaerts. With the designated hitter being in both leagues now, it can be expected that he'll still get time in the infield.

However, at least while Bogaerts is in San Diego (for the next 11 seasons), he will no longer be the starting everyday shortstop.

He may also slide over to second base at times to form an infield duo with Bogaerts. The Padres have plenty of options on defense now.

