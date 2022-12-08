After 10 years with the Boston Red Sox, two-time World Series champion Xander Bogaerts is heading to SoCal to sign with the San Diego Padres.

Just after the stroke of midnight (Eastern Time), the MLB Network, along with ESPN's Jeff Passan, broke the news that shocked MLB fans on Twitter.

Bogaerts has agreed to sign with the Friars on an 11-year, $280 million contract that will hopefully keep him in San Diego until 2033. The agreement reportedly has a no-trade clause and has no opt-outs.

The move was seen by many as a countermeasure for the Padres. They reportedly went all-in on All-Star shortstop Trea Turner and AL MVP Aaron Judge. Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, while Judge chose to re-sign with the New York Yankees.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop.

"Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop." - @ Jeff Passan

Bogaerts all but lost his place with the Red Sox in 2023 when the team brought in Trevor Story from the Colorado Rockies ahead of the 2022 season.

The move, though inevitable, still garnered shocked responses from MLB Twitter as Bogaerts has been the cornerstone and face of the Red Sox since David Ortiz's retirement.

"Every Red Sox fan should be furious right now." - @MattMcCarthy985

Matt McCarthy @MattMcCarthy985



You let him get to free agency. Inexcusable. Indefensible. Every Red Sox fan should be furious right now.



And wow, good for Xander. He deserves it. The Red Sox have brought this upon themselves.

"San Diego just ain’t playing around." - @DamonBruce

Damon Bruce @DamonBruce San Diego just ain't playing around.

Chris "TheBigBreakfast" Masse @CMasse_15 OMG WHAT IS THIS!?!?!?!?!?!?

Benny Fazio Criminal Mastermind @_timjoyce_ I'm so goddamn angry but no way you can give him 11 years

Tanya Ray Fox @TanyaRayFox No one kills a sports buzz like the off-season Red Sox

Josh Frydman @Josh_Frydman San Diego, which of course in German means "money is no object watch us build a super team as a 'small' market club"

Jon Schaeffer @jonschaeffer All's well that ends well.

Ben & Woods @BenAndWoods IT KEEPS HAPPENING

CG 🇺🇦 @UCSBGaucho nObOdY wAnTs tO sIgN iN Sd

Yankeesource @YankeeSource The Padres must have hired Walter White or it just doesn't make sense.

Bogaerts will join the San Diego Padres' contingent of Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. All five players are expected to play key roles in the Padres' bid to go all the way to the World Series in 2023.

San Diego Padres 2023 roster

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

After falling short in this year's NLCS, the San Diego Padres have easily become one of the favorites in the National League to march to the Fall Classic next season.

The team became just the second-ever MLB club to hand out contracts of at least $275 million to three different players. The New York Yankees did the same earlier when they re-signed Aaron Judge.

With Bogaerts' arrival, the Padres now have three prolific shortstops, including Tatis and Ha-Seong Kim, with Machado being a lock at third base.

It's rumored that Tatis will be deployed in the outfield once he returns from suspension and Kim could be sparingly used in the infield. All-Star Bogaerts is set to be used as the everyday shortstop.

The team now has Bogaerts, Machado, Soto, Tatis, and the clutch Jake Cronenworth in their batting line-up. The team will look to recreate the same hot streak that they possessed in the postseason before falling to the Phillies.

With two-time World Series winner Bogaerts' leadership, the club could just be staring at their first-ever world championship as a franchise at the end of 2023.

