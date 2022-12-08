After 10 years with the Boston Red Sox, two-time World Series champion Xander Bogaerts is heading to SoCal to sign with the San Diego Padres.
Just after the stroke of midnight (Eastern Time), the MLB Network, along with ESPN's Jeff Passan, broke the news that shocked MLB fans on Twitter.
Bogaerts has agreed to sign with the Friars on an 11-year, $280 million contract that will hopefully keep him in San Diego until 2033. The agreement reportedly has a no-trade clause and has no opt-outs.
The move was seen by many as a countermeasure for the Padres. They reportedly went all-in on All-Star shortstop Trea Turner and AL MVP Aaron Judge. Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, while Judge chose to re-sign with the New York Yankees.
"Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop." - @ Jeff Passan
Bogaerts all but lost his place with the Red Sox in 2023 when the team brought in Trevor Story from the Colorado Rockies ahead of the 2022 season.
The move, though inevitable, still garnered shocked responses from MLB Twitter as Bogaerts has been the cornerstone and face of the Red Sox since David Ortiz's retirement.
"Every Red Sox fan should be furious right now." - @MattMcCarthy985
"San Diego just ain’t playing around." - @DamonBruce
Bogaerts will join the San Diego Padres' contingent of Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. All five players are expected to play key roles in the Padres' bid to go all the way to the World Series in 2023.
San Diego Padres 2023 roster
After falling short in this year's NLCS, the San Diego Padres have easily become one of the favorites in the National League to march to the Fall Classic next season.
The team became just the second-ever MLB club to hand out contracts of at least $275 million to three different players. The New York Yankees did the same earlier when they re-signed Aaron Judge.
With Bogaerts' arrival, the Padres now have three prolific shortstops, including Tatis and Ha-Seong Kim, with Machado being a lock at third base.
It's rumored that Tatis will be deployed in the outfield once he returns from suspension and Kim could be sparingly used in the infield. All-Star Bogaerts is set to be used as the everyday shortstop.
The team now has Bogaerts, Machado, Soto, Tatis, and the clutch Jake Cronenworth in their batting line-up. The team will look to recreate the same hot streak that they possessed in the postseason before falling to the Phillies.
With two-time World Series winner Bogaerts' leadership, the club could just be staring at their first-ever world championship as a franchise at the end of 2023.