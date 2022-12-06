Trea Turner Phillies Contract: Breaking down the All-Star shortstop's 10 year contract with the Phillies

One of the most desired free agents of the 2022 season, Trea Turner, has finally been signed. He has a huge contract with the Philadelphia Phillies that will probably keep him in Philly for the rest of his playing career.

Trea Turner had a lot of suitors. He is the quintessential lead-off man that so many teams are after these days. Last year, he signed a 1-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and everyone knew that 2022 was going to be a showcase year for Turner.

"BREAKING: The @Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal with 2x All-Star Trea Turner." - @ MLB Network

He was being pursued by a lot of teams in free agency, but the Philadelphia Phillies were the ones to make him an offer he couldn't refuse. The arrangement, which will last 11 years, will reportedly make Turner $300 million throughout that time.

The two-time stolen base leader will therefore remain in Philadelphia until he is 38 years old. The action is quite typical of the Phillies' president, Dave Dombrowski, who in 2019 inked Bryce Harper to a remarkably similar deal.

Originally brought on to replace departing shortstop Kyle Seager, Turner went above and beyond expectations. He made 708 plate appearances this season, more than any other hitter in baseball. In August, he recorded his 1000th career hit in a game against the Miami Marlins.

Turner was named the starting shortstop for the NL All-Star team in July 2022. However, even after a successful season in LA, Turner had his eyes set on heading to another team.

"Trea Turner is an elite hitter." - @ MLB Stats

Turner will join Harper, his former teammate in Washington next year. Ironically, the two players who were thought to be generational players for the Nats will now find themselves playing for a divisional rival as their former team desperately tries to rebuild.

Trea Turner is the latest piece in the Phillies' World Series puzzle

The Phillies hadn't advanced past the regular season since 2011 before 2022. Despite adding stars like Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Aaron Nola to their roster, they were unable to surpass their fiercest divisional opponents.

When they advanced to the World Series last year, everything changed. More significantly, Phillies supporters might once more regard their team as a winner. Next season, they should be that much closer thanks to the massive signing of Trea Turner.

