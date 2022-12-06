Modern-day Boston Red Sox legend Xander Bogaerts is one of the remaining marquee shortstops on the market. After Trea Turner's agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies, Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson are left without a club.

MLB analyst Jon Morosi, however, believes that the Arizona Diamondbacks are the top suitors and are the most serious in pursuing the Aruban All-Star.

"#DBacks among the most serious Xander Bogaerts suitors, as I mentioned today on @MLBNetwork. Bogaerts made his @MLB debut with the #RedSox while Mike Hazen was a top executive in Boston." - @ Jon Morosi

Bogaerts was one of the few remnants from the Boston Red Sox side that won two World Series titles in the last decade. In Beantown, the 30-year-old has been a pillar and a living sports icon. However, Trevor Story's arrival earlier this year signalled that the organisation is prepared to let go of the illustrious Bogaerts.

With the news of the D'backs expressing interest in the four-time All-Star, MLB fans expressed their excitement for the beloved shortstop.

"Are the Dbacks going to be a problem next year"

"That would be fire"

With Xander Bogaerts' caliber combined with the young guns that are continuing to develop in Arizona, it could just be a matter of time before the Serpents make some noise in the National League West.

Xander Bogaerts' Boston Red Sox career

Bogaerts' farewell at Fenway Park

After nine stellar years with the Boston Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts has chosen to move on from the club he so dearly beloved. The Aruban shortstop started his career in Beantown on August 19, 2013 and made his debut a day later.

Bogaerts has compiled a stellar resume in less than a decade of play for Boston. He has won five Silver Slugger Awards, was selected to four All-Star teams, was included in the 2019 All-MLB First Team, and before his departure, was the last active player in the Boston Red Sox' 2013 and 2018 World Series-winning sides.

Overall, he has tallied 1,410 base hits, 156 home runs, and 683 RBIs with a .292 BA and an indellible mark in Boston sports history.

