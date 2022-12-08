The Boston Red Sox have lost another fan favorite with Xander Bogaerts, the latest player to move on. The San Diego Padres signed the free agent to a colossal 11-year, $280 million deal. The long-time Red Sox shortstop has been in search of a longer contract and will join an already talented roster consisting of Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr.

This is no longer the same Red Sox team as the one that won the World Series in 2018. The new lineup is yet to capture the imagination and hearts of the fanbase. Bill Simmons, founder of The Ringer, was the latest to vent his frustration at the organization and its ownership.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Thanks for everything Xander Bogaerts! The Red Sox owners can fuck off. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Thanks for everything Xander Bogaerts! The Red Sox owners can fuck off. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Simmons made his views clear about the direction of the franchise. Big-name players have left Boston with the club bringing in lower-cost, younger and inexperienced replacements.

Over the past few years, the team has let talented homegrown players move on in their prime. Rafael Devers and Chris Sale are amongst a handful of remaining players in the lineup from the 2018 season. The roster has been torn apart and shipped out to different corners of the country.

The Fenway Sports Group has fallen behind division competitors like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays over the past few seasons. Xander Bogaerts' departure has left the fanbase frustrated and disillusioned with the direction of the team.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts was a key member of the 2018 Boston Red Sox WS team

The Red Sox finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with a 78-84 record. They have reached the playoffs just once over the last four seasons.

"Red Sox essentially let the face of the franchise walk out the door twice in the span of three seasons. Mookie Betts in 2020 and now Xander Bogaerts in 2022. Both of those guys won a World Series for the franchise. Unforgivable." - Jordan Moore

In fairness, Boston's ownership has made moves this offseason to plug some of the gaps in this lineup. The Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida was brought in on a five-year, $90 million contract. Kenley Jansen, one of the league's most established closers, also signed a two-year, $32 million contract.

Boston plays in one of the toughest divisions in the MLB. The Yankees re-signed Judge to a massive contract and the Blue Jays continue to add him to an already talented roster.

Both the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles have young rosters capable of competing for a playoff spot. 2023 will most likely be another rough year for the Boston faithful.

