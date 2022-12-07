It has been reported that Trea Turner turned down the San Diego Padres to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies for less money. Turner, who signed an 11-year, $300 million contract on Monday, is leaving about $42 million on the table. The Padres offered the All-Star shortstop a $342 million deal.

It's a tough reality for the San Diego Padres. As one of the most attractive places to play over the last couple of seasons, they haven't had trouble landing high-profile free agents.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN The Padres' record-setting offer to Trea Turner says a lot about how aggressive they will be with Bogaerts or another star. espn.com/mlb/story/_/id… San Diego outbid the Phillies by a staggering amount, but Turner chose Philly. The Padres' record-setting offer to Trea Turner says a lot about how aggressive they will be with Bogaerts or another star. espn.com/mlb/story/_/id… San Diego outbid the Phillies by a staggering amount, but Turner chose Philly.

There's something about the Philadelphia Phillies that attracted Trea Turner to them. It may have been their impressive run last season, or maybe he wants to play alongside Bryce Harper again. Whatever the reason, the Philadelphia Phillies have their new shortstop.

Baseball fans are trying to figure out why Turner would take a lower contact and choose the Philadelphia Phillies. San Diego is a great place to play, and the team is filled with stars.

"He left $41 million on the table?!" one fan asked.

"Cali taxes hit different" another fan said.

13.3% of $341M=$45.35M.

$295.65M after state income tax



3.07% of $300M=$9.21M.

$290.79M after state income tax



Then consider cost of living diff, it's basically the same deal lol would it kill u guys to add a little context one time? @Buster_ESPN 13.3% state income tax rate vs 3.07%13.3% of $341M=$45.35M.$295.65M after state income tax3.07% of $300M=$9.21M.$290.79M after state income taxThen consider cost of living diff, it's basically the same deal lol would it kill u guys to add a little context one time? @Buster_ESPN 13.3% state income tax rate vs 3.07% 13.3% of $341M=$45.35M.$295.65M after state income tax3.07% of $300M=$9.21M.$290.79M after state income taxThen consider cost of living diff, it's basically the same deal lol would it kill u guys to add a little context one time?

RAPH @MyNameIsRaph @alec_carolan @TalkinBaseball_ @Buster_ESPN I live in California and being from the East Coast, I COMPLETELY get why Trea did it. It’s not always about “California” and money. @alec_carolan @TalkinBaseball_ @Buster_ESPN I live in California and being from the East Coast, I COMPLETELY get why Trea did it. It’s not always about “California” and money.

everyday philly sports fan @freddyandfoxy3 @TalkinBaseball_ @Buster_ESPN So what Taitis will be a career DH? If this happened. I know he played in other positions sometimes. But what? Also do the Padres have infinite money? @TalkinBaseball_ @Buster_ESPN So what Taitis will be a career DH? If this happened. I know he played in other positions sometimes. But what? Also do the Padres have infinite money?

4MT @4mtboiiiiiii @TalkinBaseball_ @Buster_ESPN When your talking hundred millions I feel like it’s not the money that matters to the player it’s the team. Trae wanted to be in Philly because of Bryce @TalkinBaseball_ @Buster_ESPN When your talking hundred millions I feel like it’s not the money that matters to the player it’s the team. Trae wanted to be in Philly because of Bryce

If the San Diego Padres also offered Trea Turner 10 years, the California tax would make the contracts pretty close. California is one of the harshest taxing states in America.

Other fans are speculating that Turner wants to rejoin his former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper. The two haven't been shy about their friendship since playing together. They are really good friends off the field.

With Trea Turner to the Philadelphia Phillies, where does that leave the San Diego Padres?

Trea Turner turned down being the highest-paid shortstop in MLB history. His contract would have trumped that of Francisco Lindor's $341 million contract with the New York Mets.

Fans are trying to figure out what the San Diego Padres were thinking, trying to go after one of the top shortstops on the market. They already have Ha-Seong Kim, who excelled as Fernando Tatis Jr's replacement. They also have Tatis coming back from suspension next season.

They'll have to make a decision on who they're rolling out at shortstop. Are they going to stick with Ha-Seong Kim and move Tatis to the outfield or move Tatis back to shortstop?

We also can't rule out the Padres going after another top shortstop in the market. Will they take a swing at Xander Bogaerts or Carlos Correa? As free agency starts to get hot, we'll have to keep our eye on the Padres and we could see a big surprise signing from them.

