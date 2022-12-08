The Boston Red Sox watched as the San Diego Padres pried Xander Bogaerts away from them to the tune of a stunning 11-year, $280 million contract. The Red Sox faced an interesting dilemma with their future.

They could have paid their shortstop (complicated by the signing of Trevor Story the previous offseason), which would have then complicated the future signing of third baseman Rafael Devers.

The Padres added Bogaerts, which effectively made Boston's decision for them. The star shortstop, who competed for a batting title last season, was a fan favorite and the fans are not happy.

MLB podcaster and notable Sox fan Jared Carrabis understands that the Red Sox have been successful this decade, but knows why the fan base doesn't care about that right now.

"The reason why Red Sox fans are so pissed even after four titles is simple. You can't make Papi go year to year then pay Pablo and Hanley. You can't not pay Lester then pay Price. You can't trade Mookie for an unsatisfactory return. You can't pay Story and not pay Xander."

Boston has not had a good track record in recent years in terms of keeping their own players. As Carrabis pointed out, they seem to make the wrong decision at every opportunity.

Story will be a fine shortstop, but it will be tough for the fans to watch him replace one of their beloved players.

Potential San Diego Padres lineup with Xander Bogaerts in the mix

It should be noted that the Padres' current shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr., will not be available for a chunk of next season due to a PED suspension. However, when he returns, they will form one of the best lineups in baseball.

This move likely shifts Tatis away from shortstop. He's played outfield before, but he may also end up at second base. If not, a potential lineup could look like this:

Tatis, LF

Juan Soto, RF

Manny Machado, 3B

Bogaerts, SS

Jake Cronenworth, 1B

Austin Nola, C

Trent Grisham, CF

David Dahl, DH

Ha-Seong Kim, 2B

It's also possible that the Padres aren't done spending. They offered Aaron Judge $400 million before settling for Bogaerts. There's probably still money to spend on someone like J.D. Martinez, Brandon Belt or Justin Turner.

