This MLB offseason has been dominated by the debacle that was the Aaron Judge free agency talks. A lot of rumors swirled around but finally, a resolution was made and the star slugger elected to stay with the New York Yankees for nine more years for $360 million.

What won't easily be forgotten, however, is the blunder that MLB insider Jon Heyman made that had some fans laughing, and others, fuming.

Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd he deleted it but the internet will not forget arson judge he deleted it but the internet will not forget arson judge https://t.co/jG96W0CFvk

"he deleted it but the internet will not forget arson judge" - @ Brian Floyd

Sports Illustrated @SInow ⁣

⁣

Yankees fans, :: DEEP EXHALE :: ⁣

⁣

** for now ** Jon Heyman broke some "Arson Judge" news ... then he didn'tYankees fans, :: DEEP EXHALE :: ⁣** for now ** Jon Heyman broke some "Arson Judge" news ... then he didn't 😬⁣⁣Yankees fans, :: DEEP EXHALE :: ⁣⁣** for now ** https://t.co/7gTiSdUNT4

MLB insider Jon Heyman got a little too excited about proclaiming Aaron Judge as a part of the San Francisco Giants that he instead typed the word "arson." Heyman ultimately apologized for being too eager and Judge ended up staying in the Bronx.

One person who wasn't impressed was MLB insider and podcaster Jared Carrabis. Jon Heyman released a subsequent report indicating that Boston Red Sox stalwart Xander Bogaerts was intensely negotiating with the the team.

This led to Carrabis making some comments about Heyman and his speculative reporting on Twitter.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Red Sox are in heavy discussions with star shortstop Xander Bogaerts Red Sox are in heavy discussions with star shortstop Xander Bogaerts Oh boy. I don’t really need another Arson Judge situation on my hands. No idea how to feel about this. This could easily be Boras trying to get the Padres to up their offer. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Oh boy. I don’t really need another Arson Judge situation on my hands. No idea how to feel about this. This could easily be Boras trying to get the Padres to up their offer. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

"Oh boy. I don’t really need another Arson Judge situation on my hands. No idea how to feel about this. This could easily be Boras trying to get the Padres to up their offer." - @ Jared Carrabis

Carrabis would ultimately be correct in being wary of Heyman's early information. Bogaerts ended up with the San Diego Padres after agreeing to an 11-year, $280 million deal, meaning it was a tough 24 hours for Heyman.

New York Yankees and San Diego Padres break MLB records

Aaron Judge and Xander Bogaerts

After an exciting day of transactions during the last day of Winter Meetings, two clubs made history for forking out the biggest salaries the league has ever seen.

The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres became the only two teams in the league so far to give out at least three player contracts that amounted to north of $275 million.

The Yankees have Aaron Judge's nine-year, $360 million contract, Gerrit Cole's nine-year, $324 contract, and Alex Rodriguez' 10-year, $275 contract.

The Padres, on the other hand, recently signed Xander Bogaerts with an 11-year, $285 million deal. They already had Manny Machado with his 10-year, $300 million contract and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-year, $340 million deal as well.

Poll : 0 votes