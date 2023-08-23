Former Mississippi HC drops his prediction on Alabama QB battle and Nick Saban's locker room strategy: "He’s never been afraid to evolve"

With the 2023 college football season less than 10 days away, word has yet to come out of Tuscaloosa regarding the Alabama QB battle.

Coach Nick Saban has deflated the question as much as possible in front of the media. His latest remarks came Saturday after the Crimson Tide's final scrimmage:

"They all completed some passes. They all made some throws that weren't as good as they should've been. They all got sacked."

The Alabama QB battle is a three-horse race between freshman Ty Simpson, sophomore Jalen Milroe and junior Tyler Buchner. They all have redshirted at some point in their careers, with Buchner having transferred from Notre Dame earlier in the year.

Several people that have worked with or faced Nick Saban have had things to say about the quarterback room in Alabama. Former Mississippi State and Florida University coach Dan Mullen warned about dismissing Saban's versatility.

“One thing that makes him great is that he’s never been afraid to evolve, never been afraid to try new things or make decisions,” Mullen said on the “Matt Barrie Show.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a multiple quarterback system this year at Alabama.”

Earlier, former Alabama QB and analyst Greg McElroy had this to say on the On3 podcast a few days ago:

"If all three have different skill sets, then you've three different offenses that you as a defense might have to prepare for. I still think it's going to be Ty Simpson in the long run, but I would be absolutely shocked if Milroe and Buchner don't have a role within the offense."

McElroy led the Crimson Tide to a national title as their starting quarterback in 2010 under Saban. He also added that with the rise in prominence of the transfer portal, quarterback battles like Alabama's are becoming ever more competitive.

ESPN's Paul Finebaul had this to say on the "McElroy and Cubelic" podcast regarding the Alabama QB battle:

“It seems to me that Jalen Milroe is going to be the starter. I have heard nothing that would put that in dispute.”

The Alabama QB battle: Competing numbers

Alabama faced a similar question back in 2016 with the Hurts-Barnett debate

Buchner comes off an injury with Notre Dame after starting just thrice for them. In those three games, he threw for 651 with three touchdowns and five interceptions. In the 2021 season, he played in 10 games and accrued 298 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. His overall passer rating is 127.6.

With almost no participation in his first year with Alabama, let us look at Ty Simpson's numbers. In his senior year, he threw 2,827 yards and 41 touchdowns with just three interceptions while rushing for 862 yards and 11 scores on 92 carries.

Finally, Jalen Milroe threw for 297 yards in eight games last season, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a lifetime passer rating of 127 and is something of a dual-threat QB, having 263 yards the previous year.

Whatever the final decision, let us not forget that this isn't the first time Nick Saban has faced a dilemma like this. Back in 2016, there was another Alabama QB battle.

Blake Barnett was the expected starter, but a young, highly-rated Jalen Hurts was on the bench. It only took Saban one game and a USC demolition to make up his mind and for Barnett to lose his job.

Who do you think will win the Alabama QB battle? Let us know in the comments below!